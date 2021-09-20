Former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher injures his face after falling out of a helicopter

Liam Gallagher, Oasis frontman-turned-solo-artist, is on the mend after apparently falling out of a helicopter.

The "Champagne Supernova" singer shared a photo of his bruised-up face on Twitter on Sunday, explaining what happened.

Liam Gallagher Liam Gallagher | Credit: Mark Holloway/Redferns

"So check this out I fell out the helicopter last night," Gallagher tweeted, adding, "you couldn't [write] it."

"All good," he continued, sharing a photo of his bandaged-up face. "Who said RNR is dead Keith moon eat your drum skin out C'mon you know." (Gallagher was referencing Keith Moon, the late drummer for the Who, who was known not only for his musicianship but also for pulling stunts, and a fair bit of hell-raising.)

Gallagher, whose previous band Oasis broke through in America in the '90s with "Wonderwall," made light of the incident, later tweeting that the photo could be the cover shot for his next LP.

"C'mon you nose," he added, a play on one of his trademark Twitter sayings, "C'mon you know."

Paul "Bonehead" Arthurs, an Oasis alum who now tours with Gallagher, had some fun at his longtime friend's expense, responding, "God Nose I love yoooo, God Nose I doooo."

Gallagher also addressed some fans' questions about the incident with vague responses.

When one person asked how he fell out of a helicopter, Gallagher wrote, "You tell me."

Bonehead got the same question, quipping, "Face first."

As far as helicopters go, Gallagher certainly has some familiarity with that type of aircraft. He can be seen successfully disembarking from a helicopter in the video for the Oasis song, "D'ya Know What I Mean?" (see below). Oasis also famously arrived at their Knebworth 1996 concert in a helicopter (a documentary film of the legendary '90s show hits theaters worldwide on Sept. 23).