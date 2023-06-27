After fans sang along and helped Scottish performer Lewis Capaldi power through an emotional performance at the U.K.'s Glastonbury festival over the weekend, the 26-year-old artist announced that he's taking a break from touring amid struggles with Tourette's syndrome.

"First of all, thank you to Glastonbury for having me, for singing along when I needed it and for all the amazing messages afterwards. It really does mean the world," Capaldi wrote Tuesday on Instagram, referencing a moment from Glastonbury that saw attendees helping him finish his set after he lost his voice mid-performance.

"The fact that this probably won't come as a surprise doesn't make it any easier to write, but I'm very sorry to let you know I'm going to be taking a break from touring for the foreseeable future," the "Someone You Loved" singer continued. "I used to be able to enjoy every second of shows like this and I'd hoped 3 weeks away would sort me out. But the truth is that I'm still learning to adjust to the impact of my Tourette's and on Saturday it became obvious that I need to spend much more time getting my mental and physical health in order, so I can keep doing everything I love for a long time to come."

Capaldi continued, acknowledging that he's "incredibly fortunate to be able to take some time out when others can't," before thanking his "amazing family, friends, team, medical professionals and all of you who've been so supportive every step of the way through the good times and even more so during this past year when I've needed it more than ever."

He finished his announcement with a heartfelt apology. "I'm so incredibly sorry to everyone who had planned to come to a show before the end of the year but I need to feel well to perform at the standard you all deserve," he noted. "Playing for you every night is all I've ever dreamed of so this has been the most difficult decision of my life. I'll be back as soon as I possibly can."

According to the star's touring schedule, he's next scheduled to perform Wednesday in Switzerland, followed by a series of performances in Australia and Asia throughout July. A representative for Capaldi confirmed that these performances will be impacted by the singer's hiatus.

Lewis Capaldi performs on the Pyramid Stage on Day 4 of Glastonbury Festival 2023 Lewis Capaldi at Glastonbury | Credit: Harry Durrant/Getty Images

Capaldi recently opened up about several health struggles, including his battle with Tourette's syndrome, which produces involuntary body movements and vocal outbursts, as well as anxiety.

On June 5, Capaldi announced that he'd prepare for Glastonbury by postponing all of his in-person gigs leading up to the music festival, citing "mentally and physically" challenging circumstances that had him "struggling to get to grips with it all."

Read Capaldi's Instagram announcement above.



Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite...stars, and more.