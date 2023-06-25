"If this is the only time I ever get to experience it, I'm telling you, it's more than enough."

Lewis Capaldi faced an unexpected challenge at the 2023 Glastonbury Festival this weekend when he lost his voice during an emotional performance.

The musician, known for his soulful delivery, pressed on despite the setback as fans cheered and helped him finish the last song in his stirring one-hour set. Repeatedly apologizing to the audience, the Scottish singer thanked them for their support.

"I really apologize. You've all come out and my voice is really packing in," he said. "We're gonna play two more songs if that's cool, even if I can't hit all the notes."

Lewis Capaldi performs at the 2023 Glastonbury Festival

As his band played "Someone You Love," Capaldi stopped singing and took a backseat, letting fans fill in for him.

The 26-year-old artist was visibly moved as he walked off the stage afterwards, telling the crowd, "I freaking dreamed about this, man! If this is the only time I ever get to experience it, I'm telling you, it's more than enough."

The difficult yet heartfelt performance comes in the midst of Capaldi's public health struggles. He has been open about his battle with Tourette's syndrome, a condition that causes involuntary body movements and vocal outbursts.

He has also faced mental health issues, such as anxiety disorder. Earlier this month, while promoting his second album, Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent, he announced he would be taking time to recuperate. In a statement posted on social media, he revealed he was canceling all of his tour dates leading up to Glastonbury.

"The last few months have been full-on both mentally and physically," he wrote. "I haven't been home properly since Christmas, and at the moment I am struggling to get to grips with it all. I need to take a moment to rest and recover, to be at my best and ready for Glastonbury, and all of the other incredible shows coming up so that I'm able to continue doing what I love for a long time to come."

Capaldi's condition was chronicled in the Netflix documentary Lewis Capaldi: How I'm Feeling Now, which was released in April.

At the conclusion of his Saturday show, Capaldi announced that he will be taking more time off to address his health. "I feel like I'll be taking another wee break over the next couple of weeks," he said. "So you probably won't see much of me for the rest of the year, maybe even. But when I do come back and when I do see you, I hope you're still up for watching us."

