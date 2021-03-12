Company's comin', and it's very star-studded.

The full guest star lineup for Emmy-winning actor Leslie Jordan's debut album, Company's Comin', EW can exclusively reveal. In addition to previously announced guests Brandi Carlile, Tanya Tucker, TJ Osborne (of Brothers Osborne), Travis Howard, and Katie Pruitt, the gospel-inspired album will also feature Dolly Parton, Eddie Vedder, Chris and Morgane Stapleton, Danny Myrick, Ashley McBryde, and Charlie Worsham.

EW is also exclusively previewing the music video for Jordan's song "Farther Along," featuring the Stapletons. Check that out below.

The album, out April 2 via Platoon, finds Jordan performing southern gospel hymns with a slew of special guests, offering "raw, electrifying takes on traditional hymns and brand new originals written just for the occasion, with a playful mix of righteous gospel, classic country, vintage soul and Americana/roots," according to a release.

In addition to releasing his debut album, the Will and Grace and American Horror Story star is currently appearing in the new FOX sitcom Call Me Kat and just announced his new book How Y'all Doing?. While speaking to EW to promote his new book, Jordan explained the inspiration behind his surprise new album.

Image zoom 'Company's Comin' album art

"We threw it together really, really fast. I went to Nashville. I mean, this was not on my list of anything to do," he admits. "I had just started singing hymns on Sunday with my friend Travis Howard on Instagram, and we were just having fun."

He continues, "We both grew up in the church — he's straight, I'm gay — but we had similar pasts, in that when we were about 17, we kind of walked away from all that. And then, all of a sudden, to be back with these old hymns and no axe to grind... You know what I mean? Just not like, 'Oh, poor me. I was baptized 13 times.' Anyway, we're having so much fun."

Between acting projects, being a surprise viral sensation, and the new book and album, Jordan has a lot going on at the moment, but he says he wouldn't have it any other way. He says, "It's just a good time to be Leslie Jordan. I don't know how that happened. At 65 years of age, it just all came to fruition. I thought, they're going to tout me as an overnight success, and I'm going to tell them, 'That was a long, long night.' Yeah. Like 40 years overnight."

Additional reporting by Seija Rankin.