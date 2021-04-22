Les McKeown, former Bay City Rollers lead singer, dies at 65

Musician Les McKeown, best known as the former lead singer of the Bay City Rollers, died on Tuesday at age 65.

The news was announced on his social media accounts, with his family posting a statement that reads "It is with profound sadness that we announce the death of our beloved husband and father Leslie Richard McKeown. Leslie died suddenly at home on Tuesday 20 April 2021. We are currently making arrangements for his funeral and ask for privacy after the shock of our profound loss. Thank you."

Although he was not a founding member of the Scottish pop rock band, McKeown was the lead vocalist during their peak in the 1970s, singing songs like the No. 1 hit "Saturday Night," and their memorable cover of the Four Seasons' "Bye Bye Baby."

Les McKeown Credit: Jorgen Angel/Redferns

McKeown left the group in 1978 via mutual agreement but would go on to release solo music all throughout the 1980s, and the first half of the 1990s. He would eventually participate in a short-lived reunion with the band, netting a holiday album titled A Christmas Shang-A-Lang, and reflect on his whirlwind experience with them in his 2019 memoir Shang-a-Lang: My Life With the Bay City Rollers.

The band's official Twitter account posted their own statement on McKeown's death, writing "We are saddened by the news of Leslie McKeown's death. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Peko and his son Jubei, their family and friends. Rest In Peace, Leslie."