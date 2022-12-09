LeAnn Rimes postpones shows due to 'a bleed' on her vocal cord: 'I am devastated'

"It completely and utterly breaks my heart," the singer told fans in a handwritten note sharing the news.

LeAnn Rimes has revealed some unfortunate news that's making her blue.

The Grammy-winning singer (and Masked Singer champ) is being forced to reschedule some of her upcoming shows after doctors found a bleed on one of her vocal cords.

In a handwritten note posted to her Instagram, Rimes shared the news, writing, "It completely and utterly breaks my heart to have to announce that I will be rescheduling this weekend's shows. While sick with the flu, my doctor discovered a bleed on my vocal cord, caused by the violent cough that came along with being sick."

She added, "I am getting better, but I am unable to talk or sing… doctor's orders!"

"I am devastated to have to do this as there was nothing more that I was looking forward to than celebrating the holidays with you," the singer told fans. "I will see you very soon."

Rimes, who has been performing her "JOY: The Holiday Tour" concerts since earlier this month, was set to play at the Riverside Casino & Golf Resort in Riverside, Iowa, on Friday, but per her post, this show has now been rescheduled for Sept. 29, 2023. Her other show at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee was slated for this Saturday but has since been postponed to April 8, 2023.

Fans who were planning to attend the postponed dates are encouraged to refer to their emails or point of purchase for more information.

Rimes released her most recent album, God's Work, in September.