Lauryn Hill announces Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 25th anniversary tour

Ms. Lauryn Hill is headed out on the road to celebrate the 25th anniversary of her influential debut solo album.

The legendary singer-songwriter, who recently joined Nas onstage at the 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop concert in New York, announced that she will embark on The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 25th Anniversary Tour starting next month. The tour, which kicks off in Minneapolis, will find Hill performing and reflecting on the album's lasting impact at 17 concerts across North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

The Fugees will also reunite to co-headline the tour's North American dates following their June performance. (Fellow member Pras Michel is currently awaiting sentencing after being found guilty of conspiracy and acting as an unregistered agent of a foreign government earlier this year.) She will also be joined on select dates by singer-songwriter Koffee.

Lauryn Hill performs during the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture at the Louisiana Superdome Lauryn Hill | Credit: Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Reflecting on the cultural impact of her 1998 album, Hill said in a statement, "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill is and was a love song to my parents, my family, my people, my musical and cultural forebears, my teachers, my loves, my Creator. I wrote love songs and protest songs — (still love songs) about the subjects and interests that inspired and moved me. I was confident that what inspired me would resonate with an audience that had been led to believe that songs of that kind could only live in the past."

The statement continues, "I loved music, I loved people, I truly felt grateful to God for my life, and genuinely blessed to have a platform where I could share wisdom and perspective through music. I felt a charge to challenge the idea that certain kinds of expression and/or certain kinds of people didn't belong in certain places. I loved showing what could work or happen provided there was imagination, creativity and LOVE leading the way."

In EW's 1998 review, writer David Browne praised The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, calling the album "no quick withdrawal from the nostalgia bank." He added, "Easily flowing from singing to rapping, evoking the past while forging a future of her own, Hill has made an album of often-astonishing power, strength, and feeling."

Presale tickets will go on sale starting Aug. 22, and general tickets will be released at 10 a.m. local time on Aug. 25. Find more information about the tour here, and check out the tour dates below.

9/8 - Minneapolis, MN @ Mystic Lake

9/23 - New York, NY @ Global Citizen Festival

10/1 - Gold Coast, AUS @ Promiseland Festival

10/3 - Melbourne, AUS @ Rod Laver Arena (with Koffee)

10/5 - Sydney, AUS @ Kudos Banks Arena (with Koffee)

10/7 - Auckland, NZ @ Eden Festival

10/17 - Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center (with Fugees)

10/19 - Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays (with Fugees)

10/21 - Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena (with Fugees)

10/23 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Arena (with Fugees)

10/26 - Toronto, ON - Scotia (with Fugees)

10/28 - Chicago, IL @ United Center (with Fugees)

10/30 - Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena (with Fugees)

11/2 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena (with Fugees)

11/5 - Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum (with Fugees)

11/7 Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena (with Fugees)

11/9 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena (with Fugees)

