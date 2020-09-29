2020 Latin Grammy nominations: J Balvin, Nicki Minaj, Bad Bunny, more
The 2020 Latin Grammys will honor the best and brightest talent in Latin music on Nov. 19, and their long list of nominees includes nods for J Balvin, Bad Bunny, Nicki Minaj, and many more.
The Latin Recording Academy (LARAS) came under fire in 2019 for their lack of Urban Latino artists being nominated that sparked a movement on social media declaring "Without reggaeton, there's no Latin Grammys," which was supported by artists like Balvin, Nicky Jam, Karol G, and Natti Natasha. Something which has been rectified this year with the addition of the Best Reggaeton Performance and Best Rap/Hip-Hop categories as well as the serious consideration of the genre in major categories.
Balvin takes the lead with a whopping 13 nominations including Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Best Reggaeton Performance, Best Urban Fusion Performance, Best Urban Music Album, and Best Rap/Hip-Hop Song. Bad Bunny will face off against longtime collaborator Balvin with a total of 9 nominations intersecting in all but two categories (Best Urban Song and Best Short Form Music Video).
Rounding out the top three is Ozuna, who earned eight nominations in the Record of the Year, Best Urban Fusion Performance, Best Reggaeton Performance, and Best Urban Song.
Minaj is celebrating her first two Latin Grammy nominations ever: Record of the Year and Song of the Year for her collaboration with Karol G, "Tusa."
Other notable talent includes Anuel AA with 7 nominations, Karol G; Residente; and Rosalia with four each, Juanes; Ricky Martin; and Natalia Lafourcade have three nods each, and Sebastian Yatra; Debi Nova; and Mon Laferte have two each.
"Over the last year, we continued engaging in discussions with our members to improve the awards process and actively encouraged diverse Latin music creators to join and participate," said Gabriel Abaroa Jr., President/CEO of The Latin Recording Academy, in a statement. "Today, we are proud to unveil the nominees for the 21st Annual Latin Grammy Awards — a group that reflects the constant evolution of Latin music. Our Academy is stronger than ever as members are engaged, better informed, and committed to elevating and honoring musical excellence across all genres of Latin music. This year's class of nominees is the result of a resilient and genuine awards process."
The 21st Annual Latin Grammy Awards telecast will air live from Miami on Univision at 8 p.m. ET/PT (7 p.m. CT).
See the full list of 2020 Latin Grammy Award nominees below.
Record of the Year
"China" — Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Karol G Featuring Ozuna & J Balvin
"Cuando Estés Aquí" — Pablo Alborán
"Vete" — Bad Bunny
"Solari Yacumenza" — Bajofondo Featuring Cuareim 1080
"Rojo" — J Balvin
"Tutu" — Camilo Featuring Pedro Capó
"Lo Que En Ti Veo" — Kany García & Nahuel Pennisi
"Tusa" — Karol G & Nicki Minaj
"René" — Residente
"Contigo" — Alejandro Sanz
Album of the Year
YHLQMDLG — Bad Bunny
Oasis — J Balvin & Bad Bunny
Colores — J Balvin
Por Primera Vez — Camilo
Mesa para Dos — Kany García
Aire (Versión Día) — Jesse & Joy
Un Canto Por México, Vol. 1 — Natalia Lafourcade
Pausa — Ricky Martin
La Conquista del Espacio — Fito Páez
Cumbiana — Carlos Vives
Song of the Year
"ADMV" — Vicente Barco, Edgar Barrera, Maluma & Stiven Rojas, songwriters (Maluma)
"Bonita" — Juanes, Mauricio Rengifo, Andrés Torres & Sebastián Yatra, songwriters (Juanes & Sebastián Yatra)
"Codo Con Codo" — Jorge Drexler, songwriter (Jorge Drexler)
"El Mismo Aire" — Edgar Barrera, Camilo, Jon Leone, Richi López & Juan Morelli, songwriters (Camilo)
"For Sale" — Alejandro Sanz & Carlos Vives, songwriters (Alejandro Sanz & Carlos Vives)
"#ELMUNDOFUERA (Improvisación)" — Alejandro Sanz, songwriter (Alejandro Sanz)
"Lo Que En Ti Veo" — Kany García, songwriter (Kany García & Nahuel Pennisi)
"René" — Residente, songwriter (Residente)
"Tiburones" — Oscar Hernández & Pablo Preciado, songwriters (Ricky Martin)
"Tusa" — Kevyn Mauricio Cruz Moreno, Karol G, Nicki Minaj & Daniel Oviedo Echavarría, songwriters (Karol G & Nicki Minaj)
"Tutu" — Camilo, Jon Leone & Richi López, songwriters (Camilo Featuring Pedro Capó)
Best New Artist
Anuel AA
Rauw Alejandro
Mike Bahía
Cazzu
Conociendo Rusia
Soy Emilia
Kurt
Nicki Nicole
Nathy Peluso
Pitizion
Wos
Best Pop Vocal Album
Spoiler — Aitana
Prisma — Beret
Por Primera Vez — Camilo
Más Futuro Que Pasado — Juanes
Pausa — Ricky Martin
Best Reggaeton Performance (new category)
Yo Perreo Sola — Bad Bunny
Morado — J Balvin
Loco Contigo — Dj Snake & J Balvin Featuring Tyga
Porfa — Feid & Justin Quiles
Chicharrón — Guaynaa Featuring Cauty
Te Soñé de Nuevo — Ozuna
Si Te Vas — Sech & Ozuna
Best Contemporary/Tropical Fusion Album
Energía Para Regalar — El Caribefunk
Mi Derriengue — Riccie Oriach
Mariposas — Omara Portuondo
Alter Ego — Prince Royce
Cumbiana — Carlos Vives
Best Ranchero/Mariachi Album
Antología de la Música Ranchera — Aida Cuevas
Hecho en México — Alejandro Fernández
A Los 4 Vientos Vol. 1 "Ranchero" — Eugenia León
Bailando Sones y Huapangos con El Mariachi Sol de México de José Hernández — Mariachi Sol de México de José Hernández
AYAYAY! — Christian Nodal
Best Portuguese Language Song
"A Tal Canção Pra Lua (Microfonado)" — Vitor Kley, songwriter (Vitor Kley & Samuel Rosa)
"Abricó-De-Macaco" — Francisco Bosco & João Bosco, songwriters (João Bosco)
"Amarelo (Sample: Sujeito de Sorte - Belchior)" — Dj Duh, Emicida & Felipe Vassão, songwriters (Emicida Featuring Majur & Pabllo Vittar)
"Libertação" — Russo Passapusso, songwriter (Elza Soares & BaianaSystem Featuring Virgínia Rodrigues)
"Pardo" — Caetano Veloso, songwriter (Céu)
