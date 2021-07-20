Your guide to the biggest Las Vegas residencies

From Celine Dion to Usher and Katy Perry, EW has everything you need to know about your fave artists' Sin City shows.

Live music is back, and one of the best places to see it is in Sin City. Some of the biggest artists in the world are returning to performing live, putting on thrilling shows for fans who love music with a touch of drama.

Here are the artists hosting residencies in Las Vegas and what you need to know.

Usher Usher performs at the grand opening of his Las Vegas Residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on July 16, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. | Credit: Denise Truscello

Usher

Where: The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

When: July 2021-Aug. 2021, and Dec. 2021

And the fans shout "Yeah!" Live music in Sin City is back and Usher is keeping it hot with Usher: The Las Vegas Residency at The Colosseum. He'll spend most of his summer playing shows, and then return at the end of the year for some New Year's Eve and New Year's Day sets. Read our review.

Carlos Santana Carlos Santana | Credit: Jason Squires/WireImage

Santana

Where: House of Blues at Mandalay Bay

When: Aug. 2021, Sept. 2021, Nov. 2021, and Dec. 2021

Iconic guitarist Carlos Santana will be busting out the hits at An Intimate Evening With Santana across much of the rest of 2021. Catch the smooth legend at the House of Blues inside Mandalay Bay.

Morrissey Morrissey | Credit: Xavi Torrent/Redferns via Getty Images

Morrissey

Where: The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

When: Aug. 28-Sept. 5, 2021

Former Smiths frontman, and successful solo artist Morrissey stops by The Colosseum for a run of dates at the end of summer. Viva Moz Vegas will see the artist performing songs from across his career, including his 13th solo record, I Am Not a Dog on a Chain.

Bobby Bones & The Raging Idiots' Million Dollar Show 3 Keith Urban | Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Keith Urban

Where: The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

When: Sept. 17-25, 2021

Country superstar Keith Urban is hoping to bring an arena-style production to a theater setting with Keith Urban Live — Las Vegas, his residency at Caesars Palace. Expect this one to be a lot of fun, especially now that The Colosseum has general admission capabilities on the main floor.

Rod Stewart Performs At The O2 Arena Rod Stewart | Credit: Lorne Thomson/Redferns

Rod Stewart

Where: The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

When: Oct. 6-23, 2021

The forever young Rod Stewart will bring his The Hits show show back to Vegas for a slew of dates in October. The legendary vocalist will be performing hits from across his lengthy career.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 4 Gwen Stefani | Credit: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Gwen Stefani

Where: Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino!

When: Oct. 22, 2021-Nov. 6, 2021

Gwen Stefani returns to Vegas with her aptly titled Just A Girl residency at Planet Hollywood in October 2021. The No Doubt singer and solo artist has said having a residency is "an incredible honor," and she'll be performing dates throughout the fall.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - MAY 12: Sting performs in concert during day three of KAABOO Texas at AT&T Stadium on May 12, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images) Sting | Credit: Gary Miller/Getty Images

Sting

Where: The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

When: Oct. and Nov. 2021, and June 2022

Sting will light up The Colosseum with his My Songs residency beginning this fall. The Grammy-winner will be peppering his sets with hits from his successful solo career as well as chart-toppers from his time in The Police.

Stayin' Alive: A GRAMMY Salute To The Music Of The Bee Gees Celine Dion | Credit: Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Celine Dion

Where: The Theater at Resorts World Las Vegas

When: Nov. 5, 2021 and various dates in November, January 2022, and February 2022

Las Vegas queen Celine Dion returns with a brand new show, described as "intimate and imaginative," this November. Her first performance will benefit COVID-19 relief.

Backstreet Boys: Larger Than Life Debuts at The AXIS at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino Backstreet Boys | Credit: Denise Truscello/WireImage

Backstreet Boys

Where: Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino!

When: Nov. 2021, and Dec. 2021

A perfect holiday gift for your boyband-loving bestie, there are 12 shows to choose from for the Backstreet Boys' Zappos Theater residency, titled, A Very Backstreet Christmas Party. The band will play hits, and holiday tunes.

The 51st Annual CMA Awards - Show Credit: Rick Diamond/Getty Images

Carrie Underwood

Where: The Theater at Resorts World Las Vegas

When: Dec. 1-11, 2021, and March 23-April 2, 2022

Former American Idol winner Carrie Underwood launches her first ever Sin City residency this fall, titled Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency, starting later this fall. Expect the country star to run through her host of hits in front of up to 5,000 fans each night.

Shania Twain In Concert - Denver, Colorado Shania Twain | Credit: Daniel Petty/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Shania Twain

Where: Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino!

When: Dec. 2-12, 2021, and Feb. 11-26, 2022

Country pop superstar Shania Twain adds 14 dates to her Let's Go! The Las Vegas Residency at the Zappos Theater beginning this December. Twain is serving as creative director for the shows, which will take fans through her hits — and see her through eight costume changes.

Katy Perry Katy Perry | Credit: Rich Fury/Getty Images

Katy Perry

Where: The Theater at Resorts World Las Vegas

When: Dec. 29, 2021, Jan. 2022, and March 2022

Pop princess and American Idol judge Katy Perry launches her Play residency this December. It's expected to be a "larger than life show," and she's set to launch some NFT's (non-fungible tokens) to coincide with these dates. More details on the NFT's can be found here.

Luke Bryan

Luke Bryan

Where: The Theater at Resorts World Las Vegas

When: Feb. 11, 2022 (various Feb. dates)

Country superstar Luke Bryan, another American Idol judge, will launch his residency — Luke Bryan: Vegas -— at 5,000-capacity, newly-opened theater this February. This will be the artist's first Vegas headlining run, and he previously told Today he was looking forward to having his own "Elvis moment."

