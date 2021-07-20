Your guide to the biggest Las Vegas residencies of 2022
Live music is back, and one of the best places to see it is in Sin City. Some of the biggest artists in the world are returning to the stage this year, putting on thrilling shows for fans who love their favorite songs with a side of drama.
Here's everything you need to know about 2022's star-studded Las Vegas residencies.
Silk Sonic
Where: Dolby Live at Park MGM
When: Feb. 25-May 29, 2022
The suave, Grammy-nominated duo of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak will leave the door open — and turn up the heat — for thousands when they drop by Dolby Live this winter.
Visit the Park MGM for tickets
Santana
Where: House of Blues at Mandalay Bay
When: January 2022, February 2022, May 2022
Iconic guitarist Carlos Santana will bust out the band's catalog at An Intimate Evening With Santana. Catch the smooth legend at the House of Blues inside Mandalay Bay.
Visit the House of Blues for tickets
Sting
Where: The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
When: June 2022
Sting lights up the Colosseum with his My Songs residency this summer. The Grammy winner will pepper sets with hits from his successful solo career as well as chart-toppers from his time in the Police.
Visit Ticketmaster for tickets
Whitney Houston (well, a hologram of her)
Where: Harrah's Las Vegas
When: Oct. 26, 2021-May 1, 2022
What in the Jem and the Holograms is this, you ask? Whitney Houston's estate is behind An Evening With Whitney, which features "the voice of one of the world's greatest entertainers virtually performing among a live band, backup singers, and dancers while being surrounded by cinematic special effects," according to the show's website. See the video above.
Visit the Caesars website for tickets.
Celine Dion
Where: The Theater at Resorts World Las Vegas
When: Originally set to begin in November 2021, Celine Dion and AEG announced in October that she was pushing back her residency. "Severe and persistent muscle spasms" have kept her from rehearsing for the show, the promoter confirmed. No word yet on her rescheduled dates, but fingers crossed the singer will have a speedy recovery.
Visit AXS for ticket information
Carrie Underwood
Where: The Theater at Resorts World Las Vegas
When: March 23-April 2, 2022
Former American Idol winner Carrie Underwood launched her first-ever Sin City stint, Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency, this past fall. Expect the country star to run through a host of hits in front of up to 5,000 fans each night.
Visit AXS for tickets
Shania Twain
Where: Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino!
When: Feb. 11-26, 2022
Country-pop superstar Shania Twain added 14 dates to her Let's Go! The Las Vegas Residency at the Zappos Theater in December. Twain is serving as creative director for the shows, which will take fans through her classics — and follow her through eight costume changes.
Visit Ticketmaster for tickets.
Katy Perry
Where: The Theater at Resorts World Las Vegas
When: Jan. 2022 and March 2022
Pop princess and American Idol judge Katy Perry launched her Play residency this December. It's been called a "larger-than-life show," and she's set to launch some NFTs (nonfungible tokens) to coincide with the dates. Find more details on the NFTs here.
Visit AXS for tickets
Kiss
Where: Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
When: Jan. 19-Feb. 5, 2022
In what they're calling their final Las Vegas residency, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame honorees kick off the new year with their latest installment of live shows.
Visit Ticketmaster for tickets.
Luke Bryan
Where: The Theater at Resorts World Las Vegas
When: Feb. 11, 2022 (various Feb. dates)
Country superstar Luke Bryan, another American Idol judge, will launch his residency, Luke Bryan: Vegas, at a 5,000-capacity, newly opened theater this winter. It will be the artist's first Vegas headlining run, and he previously told Today he was looking forward to having his own "Elvis moment."
Visit AXS for tickets
Adele
Where: Colosseum of Las Vegas at Cesar's Palace Hotel
When: On the heels of 30, her first studio album in six years, Adele was supposed to kick off a Vegas residency on April 15, performing two concerts per weekend. However, due to COVID-19-related complications, she has postponed it to a later date. The affair marks the only live shows the singer has confirmed — so if you want to hear weepers from her latest release in person, that eventual trip to Sin City is probably your best bet.
Visit Ticketmaster for tickets.
