Your guide to the biggest Las Vegas residencies of 2022

Meredith has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Meredith may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.

Katy Perry, Celine Dion, and Silk Sonic round out the list of this year's most anticipated shows hitting Sin City.

Live music is back, and one of the best places to see it is in Sin City. Some of the biggest artists in the world are returning to the stage this year, putting on thrilling shows for fans who love their favorite songs with a side of drama.

Here's everything you need to know about 2022's star-studded Las Vegas residencies.

Silk Sonic Silk Sonic | Credit: Harper Smith

Silk Sonic

Where: Dolby Live at Park MGM

When: Feb. 25-May 29, 2022

The suave, Grammy-nominated duo of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak will leave the door open — and turn up the heat — for thousands when they drop by Dolby Live this winter.

Visit the Park MGM for tickets

Carlos Santana Carlos Santana | Credit: Jason Squires/WireImage

Santana

Where: House of Blues at Mandalay Bay

When: January 2022, February 2022, May 2022

Iconic guitarist Carlos Santana will bust out the band's catalog at An Intimate Evening With Santana. Catch the smooth legend at the House of Blues inside Mandalay Bay.

Visit the House of Blues for tickets

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - MAY 12: Sting performs in concert during day three of KAABOO Texas at AT&T Stadium on May 12, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images) Sting | Credit: Gary Miller/Getty Images

Sting

Where: The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

When: June 2022

Sting lights up the Colosseum with his My Songs residency this summer. The Grammy winner will pepper sets with hits from his successful solo career as well as chart-toppers from his time in the Police.

Visit Ticketmaster for tickets

Whitney Houston (well, a hologram of her)

Where: Harrah's Las Vegas

When: Oct. 26, 2021-May 1, 2022

What in the Jem and the Holograms is this, you ask? Whitney Houston's estate is behind An Evening With Whitney, which features "the voice of one of the world's greatest entertainers virtually performing among a live band, backup singers, and dancers while being surrounded by cinematic special effects," according to the show's website. See the video above.

Visit the Caesars website for tickets.

Stayin' Alive: A GRAMMY Salute To The Music Of The Bee Gees Celine Dion | Credit: Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Celine Dion

Where: The Theater at Resorts World Las Vegas

When: Originally set to begin in November 2021, Celine Dion and AEG announced in October that she was pushing back her residency. "Severe and persistent muscle spasms" have kept her from rehearsing for the show, the promoter confirmed. No word yet on her rescheduled dates, but fingers crossed the singer will have a speedy recovery.

Visit AXS for ticket information

The 51st Annual CMA Awards - Show Credit: Rick Diamond/Getty Images

Carrie Underwood

Where: The Theater at Resorts World Las Vegas

When: March 23-April 2, 2022

Former American Idol winner Carrie Underwood launched her first-ever Sin City stint, Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency, this past fall. Expect the country star to run through a host of hits in front of up to 5,000 fans each night.

Visit AXS for tickets

Shania Twain In Concert - Denver, Colorado Shania Twain | Credit: Daniel Petty/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Shania Twain

Where: Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino!

When: Feb. 11-26, 2022

Country-pop superstar Shania Twain added 14 dates to her Let's Go! The Las Vegas Residency at the Zappos Theater in December. Twain is serving as creative director for the shows, which will take fans through her classics — and follow her through eight costume changes.

Visit Ticketmaster for tickets.

Katy Perry Katy Perry | Credit: Rich Fury/Getty Images

Katy Perry

Where: The Theater at Resorts World Las Vegas

When: Jan. 2022 and March 2022

Pop princess and American Idol judge Katy Perry launched her Play residency this December. It's been called a "larger-than-life show," and she's set to launch some NFTs (nonfungible tokens) to coincide with the dates. Find more details on the NFTs here.

Visit AXS for tickets

Kiss KISS is planning on their last Las Vegas residency ending in 2022. | Credit: BRIAN LOWE

Kiss

Where: Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood

When: Jan. 19-Feb. 5, 2022

In what they're calling their final Las Vegas residency, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame honorees kick off the new year with their latest installment of live shows.

Visit Ticketmaster for tickets.

Luke Bryan

Luke Bryan

Where: The Theater at Resorts World Las Vegas

When: Feb. 11, 2022 (various Feb. dates)

Country superstar Luke Bryan, another American Idol judge, will launch his residency, Luke Bryan: Vegas, at a 5,000-capacity, newly opened theater this winter. It will be the artist's first Vegas headlining run, and he previously told Today he was looking forward to having his own "Elvis moment."

Visit AXS for tickets

ADELE ONE NIGHT ONLY Adele performs her new album '30' at 'One Night Only.' | Credit: Cliff Lipson/CBS

Adele

Where: Colosseum of Las Vegas at Cesar's Palace Hotel

When: On the heels of 30, her first studio album in six years, Adele was supposed to kick off a Vegas residency on April 15, performing two concerts per weekend. However, due to COVID-19-related complications, she has postponed it to a later date. The affair marks the only live shows the singer has confirmed — so if you want to hear weepers from her latest release in person, that eventual trip to Sin City is probably your best bet.

Visit Ticketmaster for tickets.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.