NSYNC star Lance Bass proves he's still got moves in 'It's Gonna Be May' challenge

It's gonna be May... tomorrow.

In honor of April 30, a day celebrating the art of movement, Lance Bass is kicking off the NSYNC, "It's Gonna Be May," tradition, by helping fans get ready for the big day.

Bass shared a video on TikTok (one that's bound to go viral), showing him easily re-performing the moves from NSYNC's "It's Gonna Be Me" video — with himself x 2. The star also asked fans to learn the moves (or brush up on them, who are we joking, we know them by heart) and join in on May 1.

"It's #NationalDanceDay , so I'm gonna need y'all to duet this for #ItsGonnaBeMay Day tomorrow!! #Choreo #RamenNoodles #NSYNC #FYP," Bass wrote.

For years, pics of NSYNC's Justin Timberlake, and video clips from the group's music video for the hit song have been recycled on social media in the run up to, and during the month of May. Social users jumped on the trend for the way Timberlake said the word "me" in the video, since it sounds like he was saying "May."