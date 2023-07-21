If only the JoBros were there too...

Lana Del Rey has got that summertime, summertime… business?

A fan account posted a video to Instagram on Thursday that seemed to show the 38-year-old "Young and Beautiful" singer working at a Waffle House in Alabama. In the footage, Del Rey can be seen serving a customer at the bar before pulling her phone from her shirt and checking it.

"Oh, look at this guy," she can be heard saying in the clip. "Oh god, Charlie, don't film him without his permission."

In additional snapshots from the account, Del Rey can be seen preparing coffee behind the counter, speaking with customers, and posing for photos with fans.

It's not immediately clear why Del Rey suddenly decided to embark upon this new career path, but one user joked in the post's comments that the singer is just "doing side quests" in her spare time.

Representatives for Del Rey did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

Del Rey's Waffle House adventure comes a month after she showed up 30 minutes late to her Glastonbury performance because her hair took too long to get stage-ready. She was later slammed by the hosts of The View for her tardiness, with Whoopi Goldberg saying Del Rey should give fans "$20 back on your ticket" for her poor time management.

"It doesn't matter who it is, even if people would wait for them," cohost Sarah Haines added. "I think it's such a disrespect of people's time. We all know people who are late all the time. It's so selfish. I think it's disrespectful... people that have concerts, people that are stars, just because you're that way does not make your time more valuable than the people that are waiting for you."

EW recently named Del Rey's latest record, Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, one of the best albums of the year so far.

