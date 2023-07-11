Lana Del Rey is getting real about some summertime sadness.

While singing her song "Chemtrails Over the Country Club" during a concert at London's BST Hyde Park on Sunday, the singer changed some lyrics in a move that seemingly shaded her ex, Live PD star and former cop Sean "Sticks" Larkin.

Specifically, the singer changed the song's outro in such a way that implied Larkin got married to someone else before his relationship to Del Rey was officially over.

Lana Del Rey Lana Del Rey performing in London | Credit: Matthew Baker/Getty Images

"He's born in December and he got married when we were still together," Del Rey sang, according to fan videos of the performance. "Sometimes I wonder what his wife would think if she knew that I didn't know anything / He's born in December and I'm born in June / He's born in December and he got married while we were in couple's therapy together."

The line "You're born in December and I'm born in June" is unchanged from the original version of the song, and is one reason fans have suspected the track to be about Larkin, whose birthday is Dec. 7.

Del Rey dated Larkin, who currently cohosts On Patrol: Live on Reelz as well as the podcast Coptales and Cocktails, from the fall of 2019 until the following March. Larkin, a retired Tulsa police officer, married Carey Cadieux in January 2022.

Around the time of his reported breakup with Del Rey, Larkin told The New York Times the two were "just friends" who "still talk and whatnot, we just have busy schedules right now." Del Rey would go on to announce her album Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd on Larkin's birthday last year.

Sean Larkin and Lana Del Rey in 2020 Sean Larkin and Lana Del Rey in 2020 | Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

For her part, Del Rey previously said in a 2021 Instagram Live with fans that when the two broke up she "thought it was the end of the world." Said Del Rey, "He was perceived as everything that I wasn't, sunshine-y and on the right side of the law and it just broke my heart, the whole idea of just everything disintegrating… Relationships completely break people, they really do. Even if you go on to the next one, it's not like it gets better."