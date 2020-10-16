Listen to Lana Del Rey's new song 'Let Me Love You Like a Woman'

After teasing a new song on Thursday, the singer-songwriter released "Let Me Love You Like a Woman" at the stroke of midnight. The tender track, stripped down and slow, has the singer yearningly crooning to a lover, "Let me love you like a woman, Let me hold you like a baby" and "We could get lost in the purple rain, talk about the good ol' days, we could get high on some pink champagne."

Del Rey has been busy this year. In addition to new music, she released her debut book of poetry, Violet Bent Backwards Over the Grass , earlier this summer. It was accompanied by a spoken-word album of select poems from the book, with music from Grammy-winning musician Jack Antonoff , a collaborator on Del Rey's album Norman F—ing Rockwell. On Instagram, Del Rey also teased that her upcoming seventh album , Chemtrails Over the Country Club, will be out "soon."

But she also landed in hot water in May when she made a controversial statement attacking critics who say her music is "glamorizing abuse" while Cardi B, Nicki Minaj, and others have notched hits "about being sexy, wearing no clothes, f—ing, cheating, etc." Del Rey posted a video on Instagram after being criticized for attacking women of color, in which she said, "I'm reminded constantly by my friends that, lyrically, there are layers and complicated psychological factors that play into some of my songwriting, but I just want to say the culture's super-sick right now, and the fact that they want to turn my post — my advocacy for fragility — into a race war, it's really bad." She also said her comments were taken out of context, and that the singers she called out were her "favorite f—ing people."