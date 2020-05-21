Lana Del Rey sets next album for September, addresses claims she's 'glamorizing abuse'

Lana Del Rey has some words to all of those voices claiming she's "glamorizing abuse" with her music.

At the same time she announced a September 5 release date for her next album, the 34-year-old Norman F—ing Rockwell! singer defended her lyrics in a lengthy note shared to her followers on Instagram on Thursday.

"Now that Doja Cat, Ariana, Camila, Cardi B, Kehlani and Nicki Minaj and Beyoncé have had number ones with songs about being sexy, wearing no clothes, fucking, cheating etc. — can I please go back to singing about being embodied, feeling beautiful by being in love even if the relationship is not perfect, or dancing for money — or whatever I want — without being crucified [for] saying that I'm glamorizing abuse??????" she wrote. "I’m fed up with female writers and alt singers saying that I glamorize abuse when in reality I’m just a glamorous person singing about the realities of what we are all now seeing are very prevalent emotionally abusive relationships all over the world."

“Let this be clear," she adds, "I’m not not a feminist—but there has to be a place in feminism for women who look and act like me—the kind of woman who says no but men hear yes—the kind of women who are slated mercilessly for being their authentic, delicate selves, the kind of women who get their own stories and voices taken away from them by stronger women or by men who hate women."

Del Rey goes on to say that these are experience she'll continue to address in her next two books of poetry that will be published by Simon & Schuster. In addition, she mentions, "I'm sure there will be tinges of what I've been pondering in my new album."

Read her full note below.