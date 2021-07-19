Lady Gaga to perform with Tony Bennett 'One Last Time' at special NYC shows

The singers will perform their only public shows in New York City this summer ahead of their new album of jazz material.

Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett will jazz up New York City with a pair of special performances this summer.

Live Nation unveiled Monday that Gaga and Bennett will perform two shows, titled One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga, at Radio City Music Hall on Aug. 3 and 5 as their only joint public concerts in support of their new album set to be released later this year.

"I am so honored and excited to celebrate Tony's 95th birthday with him at these special shows," Gaga tweeted, as Bennett's birthday falls on the first night of the performances.

After nearly a decade of making music together, Gaga and Bennett have recorded a new album together through the latter's 2016 diagnosis with Alzheimer's disease. Bennett's wife, Susan Benedetto, recently told AARP that his doctor recommended the music icon keep up with music as the disease progressed, as the art form has been shown to help connect patients with their surroundings.

Lady Gaga, Tony Bennett Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett will perform 'One Last Time' together in New York City. | Credit: Mae Astute/Walt Disney Television via Getty

"There's a lot about him that I miss," she told the publication. "Because he's not the old Tony anymore. But when he sings, he's the old Tony."

Gaga first worked with Bennett on a cover of Mitzi Green's "The Lady Is a Tramp" for his 2011 album Duets II, and they later collaborated on the 2014 jazz album Cheek to Cheek, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and spawned a successful nationwide tour.

One Last Time tickets go on sale to the general public Thursday at 10 a.m. local time, with presale tickets for Citi members going on sale Wednesday on Live Nation's website.

