EW exclusively premieres the first footage from their MTV Unplugged performance featuring a cover of Cole Porter's classic 'Love for Sale.'

We're buying whatever Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett are selling in EW's exclusive preview of their upcoming MTV Unplugged concert special.

In the clip below, the duo jazzes up Cole Porter's 1930 tune "Love for Sale" — the namesake song of their new, Grammy-nominated album — with Gaga slinking across the stage while Bennett stands at the piano.

When he finishes crooning lyrics about a young woman's smile becoming a smirk as she "goes to work," Gaga acts out the lyrics, prompting a candid giggle from Bennett as he watches: "I'll work for you any night of the week," Gaga quips.

Recorded over the summer, Gaga and Bennett's Unplugged performance served as their penultimate stage show, taping just before they filmed their CBS special One Last Time in August. Months after Bennett's family revealed in February that he was living with Alzheimer's, the pair belted jazz duets lifted from both of their albums, Cheek to Cheek and Love for Sale. Gaga ended the special by escorting the 95-year-old Bennett off stage for the final time as the crowd gave an emotional standing ovation in honor of the jazz legend's multi-decade career.

In addition to One Last Time and Unplugged, Gaga and Bennett will also star in the Paramount+ documentary The Lady and the Legend in 2022.

Lady Gaga; Tony Bennett Lady Gaga, Tony Bennett sing 'Love for Sale' at their MTV Unplugged performance. | Credit: MTV (2)

As for a pop-oriented follow-up to Love for Sale, Gaga recently told EW in a preview of our upcoming Awardist Podcast episode that music regularly gestates within her, she's just not sure how to release it yet: "There's always music in my heart, in the works. It's just about [asking], 'What will it be?'" she said. "I'm not ready to answer that yet. But what I will say is that... I'm always thinking about music. It just comes out in different forms."

Watch EW's exclusive preview of Gaga and Bennett's Unplugged set, which airs Thursday, Dec. 16 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on MTV, following the network's debut of the duo's new "Love for Sale" live version music video this Thursday. EW's full Awardist Podcast interview with Gaga drops Monday.

Hear more on all of this week's must-see picks in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

