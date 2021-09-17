We dare you not to get emotional watching the duo stare into each other's eyes in the "Love for Sale" music video from their new album of Cole Porter covers.

Find someone who looks at you like Lady Gaga looks at Tony Bennett in the 'Love for Sale' music video

Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett have "Love for Sale," and we're buying out the entire stock thanks to the song's tear-jerking music video.

The duo unveiled the latest visual for their jazzy Cole Porter cover Friday afternoon on MTV, which highlights their deep, mutual adoration as they stare lovingly into each other's eyes while singing the tune.

The song marks the second single lifted from their Love for Sale album, following the release of August's "I Get a Kick Out of You" as the studio set's lead single. Gaga became visibly emotional in that clip, with tears welling in her eyes as she traded verses with Bennett, who recently celebrated his 95th birthday.

Bennett and Gaga recorded Love for Sale — their second collaborative album, following 2014's Cheek to Cheek — amid the former's diagnosis with Alzheimer's. The singer's wife, Susan Benedetto, revealed in an AARP profile earlier this year that Bennett was diagnosed with the disease in 2016, though his doctor recommended that he continue making music.

"There's a lot about him that I miss," Benedetto said at the time. "Because he's not the old Tony anymore. But when he sings, he's the old Tony."

Lady Gaga; Tony Bennett Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett in the 'Love for Sale' music video. | Credit: Lady Gaga/Twitter

To promote the new album, Gaga and Bennett also partnered with ViacomCBS for a multi-project takeover of the media company's networks scheduled for the months ahead. CBS will air its One Last Time: An Evening With Lady Gaga & Tony Bennett concert special on Nov. 28, followed by MTV Unplugged: Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga and The Lady and The Legend Paramount+ documentary later this winter.

Watch the "Love for Sale" music video above, ahead of the parent album's Oct. 1 release date.

