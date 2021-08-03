Gaga says she's "always honored to sing with my friend Tony" as she releases Love for Sale's first single and reveals the new album's release date.

Hear the first song from Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett's new album Love for Sale

Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett are in the market for love.

Seven years after the release of Cheek to Cheek — their first joint musical project — the pair unveiled Tuesday the first song from their new album Love for Sale: A cover of the classic Cole Porter-penned Ethel Merman tune "I Get a Kick Out of You."

The song — the debut single from Love for Sale, set for release on Oct. 1 — features the same pepped-up jazz found on the duo's Cheek to Cheek album, and lands as the latest in a long line of the 1934 tunes' covers previously recorded by the likes of Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald, and more.

Gaga celebrated the release as part of Bennett's 95th birthday festivities, which continue Tuesday at the first of two live concerts at New York City's Radio City Music Hall. MTV will then release the official "I Get a Kick Out of You" music video on Friday at 12 p.m. ET.

"The day we released Cheek to Cheek in 2014, @itstonybennett called me and asked me if I wanted to record another album with him, this time celebrating the songs of Cole Porter," Gaga said of the new material. "I'm always honored to sing with my friend Tony, so of course I accepted the invitation."

Gaga and Bennett's family, including his wife, Susan Benedetto, revealed earlier this year that her husband was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2016. She told AARP that his doctor recommended that he keep up with recording and performing as the disease progressed, as the art form has been shown to help connect patients with their surroundings.

"There's a lot about him that I miss," she told the publication. "Because he's not the old Tony anymore. But when he sings, he's the old Tony."

Gaga first worked with Bennett on a cover of Mitzi Green's "The Lady Is a Tramp" for his 2011 album Duets II. Cheek to Cheek debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and launched a successful nationwide tour.

Listen to "I Get a Kick Out of You," the first new song from Love for Sale, above, and take a look at the album's track list below.

Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett's 'Love for Sale' album cover. | Credit: Lady Gaga/Instagram

1 - "It's De-Lovely"

2 - "Night and Day"

3 - "Love for Sale"

4 - "Do I Love You"

5 - "I Concentrate on You"

6 - "I Get a Kick Out of You"

7 - "So In Love"

8 - "Let's Do It"

9 - "Just One of Those Things"

10 - "Dream Dancing"

11 – "I've Got You Under My Skin" (Deluxe)

12 – "You're the Top" (Deluxe)