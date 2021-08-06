You'll cry watching Lady Gaga's emotional new music video with Tony Bennett

Gaga and Bennett recently performed together for the last time amid the latter's diagnosis with Alzheimer's disease, ahead of their new album Love for Sale.

Lady Gaga's emotions are all jazzed up in her new music video with legendary singer Tony Bennett.

The sweet visual for "I Get a Kick Out of You" — a cover of the Cole Porter-penned classic that marks the pop superstar's latest collaboration with the 95-year-old icon — sees Mother Monster visibly moved by the pair's duet, as she watches her singing partner croon through his verses while battling Alzheimer's disease.

Gaga lovingly glances at Bennett throughout the video, smiling and embracing him with tears in her eyes as they sing the song together.

Gaga and Bennett's family, including his wife, Susan Benedetto, revealed in an AARP profile earlier this year that the singer was diagnosed with Alzheimer's back in 2016, but that his medical team recommended that he keep up with music as the disease progressed.

"There's a lot about him that I miss," Benedetto told the publication. "Because he's not the old Tony anymore. But when he sings, he's the old Tony."

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga Lady Gaga tears up over Tony Bennett in emotional music video for 'I Get a Kick Out of You.' | Credit: Lady Gaga/YouTube

"I Get a Kick Out of You" lands as the first single from Gaga and Bennett's joint album Love for Sale, a collection of Porter classics that follows their Grammy-winning 2014 LP Cheek to Cheek. They performed older standards as well as material from the new album this week at a pair of One Last Time shows in New York City, billed as Bennett's final public performances.

Watch the "I Get a Kick Out of You" music video above, ahead of Love for Sale's Oct. 1 release date.

