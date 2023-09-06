Gaga and Stevie Wonder will make guest appearances on Hackney Diamonds, the group confirmed in a new interview with Jimmy Fallon.

There was no poker face detected when the Rolling Stones announced that Lady Gaga will join them on a new song on their forthcoming album, Hackney Diamonds.

"Lady Gaga sings really sweet on [the new song] 'Sweet Sound of Heaven,'" Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood confirmed Wednesday in a live-streamed, sit-down interview with Jimmy Fallon and his fellow bandmates Mick Jagger and Keith Richards ahead of the premiere of the group's video for the album's lead single, "Angry."

Lady Gaga and Mick Jagger of The Rolling Stones performs at the Prudential Center on December 15, 2012 in Newark, New Jersey. Lady Gaga sings 'Gimme Shelter' with Mick Jagger and the Rolling Stones | Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

They revealed little else about the collaboration, other than the fact that it will mark yet another high-profile feature on Hackney Diamonds, which will also include a guest appearance by music legend Stevie Wonder.

Representatives for Gaga and the Rolling Stones did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

"Sweet Sound of Heaven" is not the first time Gaga and the Stones have collaborated, as she previously joined the iconic English band on stage during a December 2012 stop on the 50 & Counting tour. Together, they performed a rendition of the group's 1969 single "Gimme Shelter" from the album Let It Bleed.

The new track is the latest in Gaga's growing roster of work with classic rock acts. She also performed the tune "Your Song" with Elton John at the 2009 Grammys (before enlisting him for her 2020 Chromatica track "Sine From Above") and joined Metallica for a version of "Moth Into Flame" at the 2017 Grammys.

In a 2021 interview with EW, Gaga teased that she had lots of new music on the horizon. "There's always music in my heart, in the works. It's just about [asking], 'What will it be?'" she said at the time. "I'm not ready to answer that yet. But what I will say is that... I'm always thinking about music. It just comes out in different forms."

Hackney Diamonds is out Oct. 20. It will be the Rolling Stones' 26th studio album, and first in nearly seven years.

Watch the band discuss the record in their new interview with Fallon above.

