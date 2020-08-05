Lady Gaga to host Gaga Radio show with Chromatica creators

Chromatica type Music genre Pop

Lady Gaga is raining more Chromatica promo onto her legions of fans.

The Oscar-winning pop icon has announced a partnership with Apple Music to release a new weekly radio show titled Gaga Radio, which will trace the origins and creative process behind her new album through interviews with those who both worked on and inspired the studio set.

"The last few weeks I've been figuring out different ways at home that I can be of service to what I would call the singular global community, one that I believe to be kind in nature, one that I believe to be very special to my heart and I believe to the hearts of many,” Gaga said of the show — which will also feature exclusive DJ mixes from her guests — in a press statement. "And so I've been thinking of all the ways that I can be someone that contributes to the society and the world. I'm super thrilled, excited to have this show and this opportunity to play an incredible mix of music every week."

Gaga Radio's debut episode kicks off Friday with an intimate discussion with her longtime collaborator BloodPop, who reveals their emotional approach to crafting songs like the Ariana Grande-assisted No. 1 smash "Rain on Me," which served as an emotional release akin to "an exorcism" for Gaga.

"Chromatica for me, was the portal that you and I opened in the studio where we would open the portal and I'd go, 'Okay, talent, creativity, voice from above, sign from above, come inside me, tell me what to say, tell me what to do,' and most all of it was what I was truly feeling," Gaga says on the episode. "There was really only two things that could happen to me on any given day. I could either write a song and you'd be there to capture it, or I'd be upstairs on the porch and I wouldn't write the song. I would just stare into the open sky and chain smoke cigarettes and cry."

EW previously spoke to Chromatica songwriters and producers like BloodPop, Axwell, BURNS, Morgan Kibby, and more on how they worked with the 34-year-old to assemble the LP, and the group revealed the process was remarkably low-key and therapeutic for one of the world's most spectacular recording artists.

"It was probably the demo for 'Enigma' [that set the album in motion]," BloodPop told EW, adding that new mixes of album cuts like "Babylon" are on the way, as are scrapped, early-session tunes recorded with Scottish producer SOPHIE. "It was more about her vocal performance than anything, and how she wrapped around that track. It felt powerful…. It felt like a mix of Studio 54 and threads of all our favorite dance records. It evoked that fleeting, euphoric feeling that comes from good dance music."

Tune in to Gaga Radio every Friday at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT on Apple Music. Listen to a preview of the first episode above, and head here for our complete breakdown of the making of Chromatica.

