Lady Gaga to sing National Anthem at Biden Inauguration, Jennifer Lopez also to perform

An overwhelming amount of celebrities spoke out against Donald Trump during his presidency. They declined appearances at the White House, and singers went as far as to refuse him permission to play their music at his rallies. With Joe Biden now the incoming president, that's changing again.

Lady Gaga has been announced as the National Anthem singer for Biden's Inauguration Day on Jan. 20. Jennifer Lopez will also perform.

Career firefighter Andrea Hall will lead the Pledge of Allegiance, and activist and poet Amanda Gorman will read a piece of poetry. Father Leo J. O'Donovan, an American Jesuit Catholic priest and the 44th president of Georgetown University, will begin the ceremony with the invocation. Reverend Dr. Silvester Beaman, the pastor of Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Delaware, will give the benediction.

Lady Gaga, who released her Chromatica album last year, appeared among many in 2016 in protest of Trump taking office. She continued to speak out against him and his policies over the past four years, and in 2020, she came out for Biden's virtual campaign in Pennsylvania.

Lopez performed during the 2020 Super Bowl Half-Time Show alongside co-headliner Shakira when she put on a number that featured kids singing in cages. Many considered this a reference to the actual kids in actual cages along the U.S.-Mexico border as a result of Trump's attacks on immigration. When Biden won the election, Lopez shared a reaction video on Instagram with "tears of joy."

"We are thrilled to announce an inspired group of dynamic participants for the 59th Inaugural Ceremonies," Presidential Inauguration Committee CEO Tony Allen said in a statement. "They represent one clear picture of the grand diversity of our great nation and will help honor and celebrate the time-honored traditions of the presidential inauguration as President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris take the oath of office on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol."