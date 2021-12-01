Lady Gaga 'thinking' about next music moves: 'There's always music in my heart, in the works'

Like a House of Gucci pigeon or 1,000 Chromatica doves, new music from Lady Gaga could soon soar into view.

In the preview of our upcoming Awardist podcast interview — tied to her role in Ridley Scott's Oscar-buzzy new film — the singer-actress says the tunes are eternally gestating in her mind.

"There's always music in my heart, in the works. It's just about [asking], 'What will it be?'" she explains. "I'm not ready to answer that yet. But what I will say is that... I'm always thinking about music. It just comes out in different forms."

She actually likens her portrayal of murder-for-hire orchestrator Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci to a lyrical piece. "I think this performance was musical in a way," she says. "As [Jared Leto's character] Paolo says, 'It's musical — browns and pastels — it's musical!'"

House of Gucci Lady Gaga at the 'House of Gucci' red carpet premiere in London | Credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Gaga's most recent solo studio LP, the Grammy-winning dance-pop-driven Chromatica, dropped in May 2020, becoming her sixth No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart. Executive producer BloodPop told EW shortly after its release to expect more from that period, including possible songs recorded with late producer SOPHIE.

"We worked with SOPHIE very early on. [She was] the first collaborator of those sessions," he told EW at the time. "Those days were fun. We set up six microphones and recorded [Gaga's] Lamborghini exhaust, and SOPHIE cut it up into samples. [Though they didn't make the album], we still plan to finish those songs and present something special within the Chromatica universe."

Gaga unveiled her second collaborative album with Tony Bennett, the Grammy-nominated Love for Sale, in October. CBS captured the pair's emotional farewell performance in its One Last Time concert special. This Sunday's broadcast of the show concluded with Gaga escorting the 95-year-old legend, who's currently living with Alzheimer's, off stage for the final time.

Listen to a portion of Gaga's Awardist podcast interview above, and stay tuned to EW.com for the full discussion later this year.

