Lady Gaga's fashion evolution, from raw meat to A Star Is Born

The pop diva and screen star has reinvented her style again and again

Mary Sollosi
August 09, 2018 at 08:45 AM EDT
<p>In the grand tradition of great pop divas, Lady Gaga has made a habit of reinventing herself every few years, shedding one sparkling skin for another whenever her creative spirit sees fit. But her reincarnations aren&rsquo;t only musical: The singer&rsquo;s expressive artistry extends to her wild wardrobe, which has given us dresses made of raw meat, jackets made of Kermit-the-Frogs, and gowns made of&hellip; um, just really beautiful black velvet. As she enters a new phase as the leading lady of the upcoming film <em>A Star Is Born</em>, check&nbsp;out some of her most memorable looks from the stage, the red carpet, and her iconic music videos.</p>
The many looks of Lady Gaga

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images; Jason Merritt/Getty Images; Kevin Mazur/WireImage
<p>Even before the release of her debut album, 2008&rsquo;s <em>The Fame</em>, Gaga had begun developing her early glitter-glam aesthetic. Performing at Lollapalooza in 2007, she wore a homemade disco-mirror bra with black panties and a matching belt.</p>
At Lollapalooza in August 2007

Jason Squires/WireImage
<p>In the music video for her first smash single, the singer&rsquo;s DIY-disco look evolved with a reappearance of the mirror bra and a nod to one of her inspirations, David Bowie, whom she acknowledged with some lightning-bolt makeup.</p>
The "Just Dance" music video, May 2008

Laga Gaga/YouTube (2)
<p>Gaga wasn&rsquo;t finished with her deconstructed disco-ball accessories when she released the video for her second single, which did up the ante, however, in the wardrobe department. Wearing now-iconic disco-mirror sunglasses and a sculptural latex bodysuit, she began her experimentation with more avant-garde details.</p>
The "Poker Face" music video, October 2008

Laga Gaga/YouTube
<p>Performing on <em>Good Day New York </em>the week following the release of the &ldquo;Poker Face&rdquo; video, Gaga reiterated the aesthetic created in that clip with a white sculptural leotard, crystal-covered glasses, and most notably, her signature blonde hair-bow.</p>
On Good Day New York in October 2008

Charles Eshelman/FilmMagic
<p>Gaga would later explain that this groundbreaking instance of Muppet-based fashion was a statement against wearing fur.</p>
On a German talk show in July 2009

<p>The Mother Monster hit her first VMAs red carpet in a corseted black lace dress by Jean Paul Gaultier, accessorized with a gold mask and neck brace by Keko Hainswheeler, in a look that neatly tied together her interests in vintage bodily constriction and modern metallics. That show brought her infamous <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4H2ldxsPMuI" target="_blank" rel="noopener">bloody-hanging performance</a> (not pictured), and when she accepted the Moonman for Best New Artist, she did so in her fourth outfit of the evening (out of six!), a Red Queen-inspired getup consisting of a sheer lace dress from Alexander McQueen and a matching mask that entirely covered her face, all topped with a spiky red crown.</p>
At the MTV VMAs in September 2009

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images; Christopher Polk/Getty Images
<p>The &ldquo;Bad Romance&rdquo; music video is a high point of one of Gaga&rsquo;s greatest creative collaborations, and it&rsquo;s not with a musician. &ldquo;Bad Romance&rdquo; (the song, not the video) made its debut at Paris Fashion Week in October 2009, on the runway of Alexander McQueen&rsquo;s iconic &ldquo;Plato&rsquo;s Atlantis&rdquo; show. When it came time for Gaga to shoot the single&rsquo;s epic music video (directed by eventual <em>Hunger Games </em>helmer Francis Lawrence), the young designer sent pieces from that collection for her to wear, including its breathtaking, hard-to-wear final look (center). &ldquo;I just remember that, when I wore that outfit, I just kept saying to everyone on set, &lsquo;We can&rsquo;t wear anything else from any other designers except for young kids, and everything has to look good with McQueen&rsquo;s clothes,&rsquo;&rdquo; Gaga <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ATMHxwoBNVU" target="_blank" rel="noopener">said</a> about the shoot. She had to forgo the high fashion for the video&rsquo;s kinetic dance sequences, however, first draping herself in jewels and then strapping in to a skin-baring lacy red leotard.</p>
The "Bad Romance" music video, November 2009

Laga Gaga/YouTube (3)
<p>The Edwardian silhouette is practically a costume of what one ought to wear to meet the Queen &mdash;&nbsp;if it were rendered in, say, an airy white lace. Gaga, naturally, opted for red latex and matching glittery eye decals.</p>
Meeting Queen Elizabeth II in December 2009

Anwar Hussein/Getty Images
<p>Gaga went to the future for the 2010 Grammys, wearing a sculptural lavender Armani Priv&eacute; gown with gravity-defying glittery shoes. And since she&rsquo;s never been to an awards show that hasn&rsquo;t merited a wardrobe change (or two, or five), she switched into a sparkly white minidress (gathered upward in the back, to reveal a rhinestone-stocking-covered derri&egrave;re) and an enormous glittering glacier of a headpiece to accept her awards for Best Electronic/Dance Album (for <em>The Fame</em>) and Best Dance Recording (&ldquo;Poker Face&rdquo;).</p>
At the Grammys in January 2010

John Shearer/WireImage; Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
<p>Gaga took a break from disco-mirrored everything to experiment with theme in the &ldquo;Telephone&rdquo; music video (which also, lest we forget, featured Beyonc&eacute;, but her fashion evolution is a whole other conversation). As an inmate in a women&rsquo;s prison, Gaga first appears in a shoulder-padded black-and-white striped dress &mdash; but it&rsquo;s the accessories where she really got into the spirit of the setting. She draped herself in chains and wore sunglasses covered in (still-smoking!) cigarettes, used Diet Coke cans as hair rollers, spoke on a telephone that was actually a hat, and wrapped herself in police tape over the course of the video.</p>
The "Telephone" music video, March 2010

Laga Gaga/YouTube (3)
<p>When Lady Gaga hit the VMAs carpet in 2010, people probably thought her Alexander McQueen gown &mdash; worn just a few months after his death &mdash; paired with the late designer&rsquo;s impossible-looking armadillo shoes, was an extravagant look. &#8220;Wow,&#8221; they must have thought, &#8220;Gaga&rsquo;s really done it again.&#8221; How little we knew! How innocent we were! Who could ever have guessed how outrageously she would outdo herself before the night was over? Later, to accept the Video of the Year award for &ldquo;Bad Romance&rdquo; (from Cher, no less), the star took the stage in a dress, hat, and shoes made of raw beef &mdash; <a href="https://ew.com/article/2010/09/13/ellen-grills-lady-gaga-about-vmas-meat-dress/">making a statement</a> that &ldquo;I am not a piece of meat.&rdquo; PETA, which had previously applauded her Kermit coat, did not approve.</p>
At the MTV VMAs in September 2010

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic; Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
<p>Gaga, a progressive practicing Christian, has explored religious themes in much of her music and many of her videos, but perhaps none quite so explicitly as &ldquo;Judas.&rdquo; The music video for the <em>Born This Way </em>track casts the star as Mary Magdalene, opposite Norman Reedus as the holy traitor of the song&rsquo;s title, a member of a motorcycle gang consisting of the 12 apostles. Her divine costumes throughout the clip mash up sacred imagery with biker style, including a blue hooded top with the sacred heart across the chest, and a whole lot of cross jewelry.</p>
The "Judas" music video, May 2011

Laga Gaga/YouTube (2)
<p>Lady Gaga tried on many personae in the &ldquo;Yo&uuml; and I&rdquo; music video, appearing as a half-bionic woman traveling across the Midwest; a girl playing a piano in a cornfield; a man &mdash;&nbsp;Gaga&rsquo;s alter ego Jo Calderone (more on him later) &mdash; sitting atop that piano smoking a cigarette; a girl being tortured in a barn; a blue-haired dancing Gaga; and, of course, Y&uuml;yi the mermaid. Following the release of the video, she celebrated the distinctive looks by <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IFf-kIYsoAA">releasing</a> five &ldquo;fashion films&rdquo; branded &ldquo;Haus of &Uuml;.&rdquo;</p>
The "Yoü and I" music video, August 2011

Laga Gaga/YouTube
<p>Jo Calderone, wearing a white T-shirt under an oversize suit and smoking a cigarette, <a href="https://ew.com/article/2011/08/29/vmas-lady-gaga-jo-calderone/">took the stage</a> at the 2011 VMAs to deliver a long monologue about his love life with Lady Gaga, perform &ldquo;Yo&uuml; and I,&rdquo; and then honor Britney Spears. In the press room following the appearance, Gaga would only <a href="https://ew.com/article/2011/08/28/lady-gaga-joe-calderone/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">answer questions</a> in character as her alter ego.</p>
At the MTV VMAs in August 2011

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
<p>The &ldquo;Applause&rdquo; music video, released in advance of <em>Artpop</em>, leaned heavily into that album&rsquo;s theme of the intersection of art and pop. The clip&rsquo;s many costumes referenced Ingmar Bergman&rsquo;s <em>The Seventh Seal&nbsp;</em>and Sandro Botticelli&rsquo;s <em>The Birth of Venus</em>, among other iconic works of art.</p>
The "Applause" music video, August 2013

Lady Gaga/YouTube
<p>The 2015 Oscars came just a few months after the release of <em>Cheek to Cheek</em>, Gaga&rsquo;s decidedly old-school release of jazz standards recorded with Tony Bennett. The moment marked another rebirth for Gaga, who showed up to the Academy Awards looking&hellip; like a lady. She hit the carpet in a custom textured Ala&iuml;a gown, on which she closely collaborated with the designer, paired with bright red gloves. To perform a stirring tribute to <em>The Sound of Music </em>during the ceremony, she wore another Ala&iuml;a with a classic, voluminous silhouette.</p>
At the Academy Awards in February 2015

Jason Merritt/Getty Images; Kevin Winter/Getty Images
<p>Gaga won the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Miniseries or Movie in 2016, for her performance in <em>American Horror Story. </em>She showed up to the ceremony, however, not invoking the horror of the TV show at all, but channeling Marilyn Monroe with a platinum-blond retro bob and a custom black velvet Atelier Versace gown with a plunging neckline and padded hips.</p>
At the Golden Globes in January 2016

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
<p>Gaga&rsquo;s early sartorial Bowie references came full circle at the 2016 Grammys, which took place just over a month after he died. She honored the late icon in a cobalt coat and bright red hair on the carpet, and then performed a tribute to him wearing a white cape, lightning bolts projected onto her face, during the show.</p>
At the Grammys in February 2016

Larry Busacca/Getty Images; Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
<p>The star continued her takeover of the 2016 awards season at the Oscars, where she was nominated for Best Original Song for &ldquo;Til It Happens to You.&rdquo; Though relatively understated (for her) on the carpet, Gaga still stood out in a white strapless jumpsuit by Brandon Maxwell with a long train.</p>
At the Academy Awards in February 2016

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
<p>The 2016 Met Gala theme, &#8220;Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology,&#8221; seemed like an ideal fit for Gaga. She hit the carpet in a Versace jacket over a cutout leotard, sky-high platforms, and bright blond hair, letting fans know that despite her demure awards season showing, she still had some daring looks up her sleeve.</p>
At the Met Gala in May 2016

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
<p>Gaga had appeared on the <em>Joanne </em>album cover wearing a pink cowboy hat, and the video for the album&rsquo;s second single, &ldquo;Million Reasons,&rdquo; solidified it as the defining look of this era of her career. In the video, she plays the guitar while wearing the hat and a matching pink suit.</p>
The "Million Reasons" music video, December 2016

Laga Gaga/YouTube
<p>The Mother Monster returned to theme dressing for her Super Bowl halftime show performance in 2017, during which she wore bedazzled football shoulder pads along with matching booty shorts.</p>
Performing the Super Bowl LI halftime show in 2017

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
<p>Leaning into heavy-metal vibes for the 2017 Grammys, Gaga hit the red carpet in a two-piece shiny black leather ensemble with spiky long sleeves and chains hanging from her hips, accessorized with aviators and thigh-high, very-high-heeled leather boots. Taking the stage with Metallica during the show, she wore studded shorts and a cropped T-shirt emblazoned with the band&rsquo;s name, all over a fishnet bodysuit.</p>
At the Grammys in February 2017

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic; Lester Cohen/Getty Images for NARAS
<p>Gaga was a study in contrasts at the 2018 Grammys, first going a little goth on the carpet with a sheer, sequined lace bodysuit under an enormous black skirt (and crazy-high platform shoes, of course), her platinum-blond hair in two fishtail braids corseted together with black string. To perform during the show, she went angelic, keeping the hair but changing into a voluminous pale pink gown with huge, ruffled detached sleeves and beads down the front.</p>
At the Grammys in January 2018

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images; Theo Wargo/WireImage
