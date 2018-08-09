Lady Gaga's fashion evolution, from raw meat to A Star Is Born

The many looks of Lady Gaga
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images; Jason Merritt/Getty Images; Kevin Mazur/WireImage
At Lollapalooza in August 2007
Jason Squires/WireImage
The "Just Dance" music video, May 2008
Laga Gaga/YouTube (2)
The "Poker Face" music video, October 2008
Laga Gaga/YouTube
On Good Day New York in October 2008
Charles Eshelman/FilmMagic
On a German talk show in July 2009
At the MTV VMAs in September 2009
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images; Christopher Polk/Getty Images
The "Bad Romance" music video, November 2009
Laga Gaga/YouTube (3)
Meeting Queen Elizabeth II in December 2009
Anwar Hussein/Getty Images
At the Grammys in January 2010
John Shearer/WireImage; Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
The "Telephone" music video, March 2010
Laga Gaga/YouTube (3)
At the MTV VMAs in September 2010
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic; Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
The "Judas" music video, May 2011
Laga Gaga/YouTube (2)
The "Yoü and I" music video, August 2011
Laga Gaga/YouTube
At the MTV VMAs in August 2011
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
The "Applause" music video, August 2013
Lady Gaga/YouTube
At the Academy Awards in February 2015
Jason Merritt/Getty Images; Kevin Winter/Getty Images
At the Golden Globes in January 2016
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
At the Grammys in February 2016
Larry Busacca/Getty Images; Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
At the Academy Awards in February 2016
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
At the Met Gala in May 2016
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
The "Million Reasons" music video, December 2016
Laga Gaga/YouTube
Performing the Super Bowl LI halftime show in 2017
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
At the Grammys in February 2017
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic; Lester Cohen/Getty Images for NARAS
At the Grammys in January 2018
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images; Theo Wargo/WireImage
1 of 25
Advertisement
1 of 25 Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images; Jason Merritt/Getty Images; Kevin Mazur/WireImage
The many looks of Lady Gaga
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
7 of 25 Michael Loccisano/Getty Images; Christopher Polk/Getty Images
At the MTV VMAs in September 2009
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
17 of 25 Jason Merritt/Getty Images; Kevin Winter/Getty Images
At the Academy Awards in February 2015
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
24 of 25 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic; Lester Cohen/Getty Images for NARAS
At the Grammys in February 2017
Advertisement