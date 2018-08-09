Lady Gaga's fashion evolution, from raw meat to A Star Is Born

The “Bad Romance” music video is a high point of one of Gaga’s greatest creative collaborations, and it’s not with a musician. “Bad Romance” (the song, not the video) made its debut at Paris Fashion Week in October 2009, on the runway of Alexander McQueen’s iconic “Plato’s Atlantis” show. When it came time for Gaga to shoot the single’s epic music video (directed by eventual Hunger Games helmer Francis Lawrence), the young designer sent pieces from that collection for her to wear, including its breathtaking, hard-to-wear final look (center). “I just remember that, when I wore that outfit, I just kept saying to everyone on set, ‘We can’t wear anything else from any other designers except for young kids, and everything has to look good with McQueen’s clothes,’” Gaga said about the shoot. She had to forgo the high fashion for the video’s kinetic dance sequences, however, first draping herself in jewels and then strapping in to a skin-baring lacy red leotard.