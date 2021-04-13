Lady Gaga fans boost ARTPOP to top 3 on iTunes as Act II petition surges

Gaga's underrated 2013 album is climbing the U.S. charts as fans circulate a petition to release more songs from the LP.

Rocket No. 9 take off to the top 3 on iTunes.

Eight years after its initial release, Lady Gaga's 2013 album ARTPOP has reached the top tier of the United States iTunes album sales chart as a fan petition calling for the singer-songwriter to release B-sides from the LP gains heavy traction on social media.

At press time, the album had cracked the No. 3 spot on the digital retailer's overall sales ranking, with the petition netting nearly 40,000 signatures and counting.

Before the album's release, Gaga hinted to a fan on Twitter that a followup to ARTPOP — dubbed Act II — was already in the works. Producer DJ White Shadow has since publicly played reported instrumentals from ARTPOP: Act II at several concerts. As the opening act on Gaga's Joanne World Tour in 2017, he unveiled portions of a song called "Tea" to those in the audience, and fans have long discussed other rumored song titles like "Onion Girl" and "Temple" as potential Act II cuts.

Following its release, ARTPOP was regarded by critics as an overall disappointment among Gaga's budding discography, despite the album debuting at No. 1 in the U.S., producing one of her most successful radio singles to date ("Applause"), and eventually receiving Platinum certification in the U.S. for moving over 1 million units. The album — featuring songs made with T.I., Too $hort, Twista, David Guetta, will.i.am, Zedd, and Madeon, among others — has since become a fan-favorite entry among Gaga's releases.

After previously explaining that the behind-the-scenes politics of the album's gestation left him "broken," ARTPOP and A Star Is Born producer DJ White Shadow celebrated the album's resurgence on social media, writing: "What an amazing gift from you all. I am moved. Thank you."

Gaga's most recent album, 2020's Chromatica, also debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and produced three notable tracks: Singles "Stupid Love" and the Ariana Grande collaboration "Rain on Me," which hit No. 1 in the U.S. last summer before winning a Grammy in March at the 2021 ceremony, and the promotional banger "911."

