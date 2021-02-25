Lady Gaga offers $500,000 reward for the return of her dogs stolen at gunpoint

Lady Gaga is offering a $500,000 reward for the return of her French bulldogs after they were stolen in a violent attack on Wednesday night.

EW has confirmed that the Chromatica singer's dog walker was approached at approximately 9:40 p.m. by at least one person near the 1500 block of North Sierra Bonita Avenue in central Los Angeles.

Image zoom Credit: MPI67/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the victim — described as a male in his thirties — was shot, and the dogs, named Koji and Gustavo, were subsequently stolen. A suspect was then observed fleeing the scene in a white vehicle traveling on the same road toward Hollywood. The victim was transported by the local fire department for medical treatment, though a status update on his condition was not available at press time.

EW can also confirm through a source that Gaga — currently in Italy prepping to shoot her new Gucci-themed movie with Ridley Scott — is offering the $500,000 reward for the dogs' return with "no questions asked." Whoever has the dogs is urged to use the email KojiandGustav@gmail.com to retrieve the reward.

Gaga's French bulldogs are well known to her fans, as the singer-songwriter frequently shares images of them to social media. One of her dogs, Asia, whom Gaga adopted in 2014, even has her own Instagram account. Gustavo and Koji have been with Gaga since 2016 and 2015, respectively.

EW will update this post as new information becomes available.