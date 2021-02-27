Lady Gaga's stolen pets have been found alive.

An unidentified woman brought the unharmed French bulldogs — named Koji and Gustav — to the Los Angeles Police Department's Olympic Community Police Station Friday evening, according to the Associated Press.

The dogs were stolen at gunpoint on Wednesday at around 9:40 p.m., when the Chromatica singer-songwriter's dog walker and friend, Ryan Fischer, was shot while out with her three pups on North Sierra Bonita Avenue in Los Angeles after two suspects jumped out of a white vehicle and assaulted him. One of the dogs, Asia, was able to escape, though two assailants made off with Koji and Gustav.

Capt. Jonathan Tippett, commanding officer of the LAPD's robbery and homicide division, told the AP that Fischer is expected to make a full recovery from his injury, and that the woman who returned the dogs to the police appeared to be "uninvolved and unassociated with" the robbery.

Following the incident, a source close to the situation told EW Gaga — currently in Italy preparing to shoot Ridley Scott's upcoming Gucci-themed movie — was offering a $500,000 reward for the dogs' return, which the 34-year-old confirmed in a tweet on Friday afternoon.

"My heart is sick and I am praying my family will be whole again with an act of kindness," Gaga wrote. "If you bought or found them unknowingly, the reward is the same. I continue to love you Ryan Fischer, you risked your life to fight for our family. You're forever a hero."

Gaga's French bulldogs have long shared the spotlight on the performer's social media pages, as she frequently shares images of them to her various accounts. Asia, whom Gaga adopted in 2014, even has her own Instagram account. Gustav and Koji have been with Gaga since 2016 and 2015, respectively.