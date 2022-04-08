The LASD tells EW it is "actively working to get Mr. Jackson back in custody" following his release.

A suspect in custody for attempted murder after his alleged involvement in the February 2021 shooting of Lady Gaga's dog walker and theft of two of her French bulldogs was accidentally freed from jail this week, EW has confirmed.

A representative for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department tells EW in a statement that it is investigating the "inadvertent release" of the defendant in the case, 19-year-old James Howard Jackson, who attended court proceedings at Clara Shortridge Criminal Justice Center on Tuesday before being released on Wednesday. The LASD cites a "clerical error" as the reason for the mishap.

"The investigation is continuing, and the LASD Major Crimes Bureau is actively working to get Mr. Jackson back in custody," the statement continues, urging anyone with information on his whereabouts to call 213-229-1850 or the anonymous Crime Stoppers line at 800-222-TIPS.

In a pair of Instagram Stories posted Thursday, the singer's dog walker, Ryan Fischer, shared images of headlines reporting Jackson's release, captioning the photos with "Lord, grant me the serenity" and "deep breaths."

Lady Gaga and her dog walker, Ryan Fischer

Though Gaga's dogs, Koji and Gustav, were returned shortly after the incident, an investigation ultimately led to the arrest of five suspects on suspicion of robbery and attempted murder — including the 50-year-old woman who reportedly safely brought the animals to police.

After the attack, Gaga offered a $500,000 reward for the return of the dogs and released a statement praising Fischer: "I continue to love you, Ryan Fischer. You risked your life to fight for our family," she said at the time. "You're forever a hero."

EW learned through a source close to the situation that Gaga covered Fischer's medical bills related to the shooting, totaling roughly $100,000.

In a subsequent interview with CBS This Morning, Fischer — who embarked on a cross-country journey of healing documented on his Instagram page — discussed the singer's support during his recovery from his injuries, particularly a gunshot wound to the neck. He also recounted his harrowing ordeal in the hospital on the night of the shooting.

"When they put the chest tube in, all of this blood just spurted out on the doctor next to me and everyone's faces just dropped. I heard my blood pressure drop," he said. "The people in the E.R. who I'd seen that night told me that they didn't think I was going to survive that night."

