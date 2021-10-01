Watch the emotional clip of the 95-year-old legend drawing the pop singer for their new collaborative jazz record.

Lady Gaga breaks down as Tony Bennett sketches her for Love for Sale album cover: 'It makes me cry!'

Jazz riffs and heartfelt tears are flowing over Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett's new album, Love for Sale.

The pair have released a new video of the making of its cover art, featuring Bennett's hand-drawn sketch of Gaga's face — the creation of which made the pop singer cry.

"I was thinking of doing a sketch of you for the cover — a nice, clean picture of you," the 95-year-old tells Gaga in the clip below. The video, set to their cover of Cole Porter's "I Concentrate On You," highlights Gaga's various poses for Bennett's drawing, and captures the Oscar winner getting emotional as she views the progress.

Lady Gaga; Tony Bennett Lady Gaga gets emotional watching Tony Bennett sketch her for the cover of their 'Love for Sale' album.

"It's beautiful, it's so beautiful," she says, latter breaking down as she exclaims: "It makes me cry!"

Love for Sale's album cover serves as Bennett's tribute to Gaga, and the Chromatica singer-songwriter returned the favor as a tribute to the jazz legend's artistic skills elsewhere through the LP's conception. She made a slight change to some classic Porter lyrics on the pair's take on "I've Got You Under My Skin."

"It's just such a memorable lyric, and we were joking [because] I have a tattoo of a sketch that Tony made of Miles Davis' trumpet on my arm," Gaga previously said of the ink she received around the release of their first joint album, Cheek to Cheek, in 2014. "I also have his signature, 'Benedetto,' so when we were singing, I was saying, 'like a tattoo under my skin.'"

Gaga has called Love for Sale the last album she will record with Bennett amid his Alzheimer's diagnosis.

The duo first collaborated on a cover of "The Lady Is a Tramp" for Bennett's 2011 album, Duets II. They eventually embarked on a Cheek to Cheek tour between 2014 and 2015, before Bennett was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2016. In an AARP profile published earlier this year, Bennett's wife, Susan Benedetto, stressed that Bennett's medical team suggested that he keep working on music.

"There's a lot about him that I miss," Benedetto said. "Because he's not the old Tony anymore. But when he sings, he's the old Tony."

Gaga and Bennett also partnered with ViacomCBS for a multi-program takeover of the media company's networks to promote the album. CBS will air the One Last Time: An Evening With Lady Gaga & Tony Bennett concert special on Nov. 28, followed by MTV Unplugged: Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga and The Lady and The Legend Paramount+ documentary over the winter.

Love for Sale is available now. Watch Gaga and Bennett get emotional while creating the album cover in the "I Concentrate On You" music video above.

Subscribe to EW's BINGE podcast for full recaps of RuPaul's Drag Race, including our new season diving into all five All Stars seasons, featuring exclusive interviews with Jujubee, Alexis Mateo, Shea Couleé, Alaska, Detox, BenDeLaCreme, Kennedy Davenport, and more. And be sure to catch up on our BINGE recaps of RuPaul's Drag Race seasons 1-13 with Symone, Jaida Essence Hall, Trixie Mattel, Katya, Peppermint, Bianca Del Rio, Bob the Drag Queen, Sasha Velour, and more!