Ariana Grande, BLACKPINK, more join Lady Gaga's Chromatica track list

Ariana Grande, BLACKPINK, and Elton John are joining Lady Gaga on her sojourn to Chromatica.

The pop superstar has unveiled the track list for her upcoming album, the standard edition for which features 16 tracks, while the Target-exclusive version includes three bonus cuts.

Among songs featured on the upcoming LP are the long-rumored Grande collaboration "Rain On Me" and "Sour Candy" featuring Korean girl group BLACKPINK.

John, Gaga's longtime friend, is also featured on the song "Sine From Above," with other tunes like "Free Woman," "1,000 Doves," "Alice" (seemingly a reference to the name of the 34-year-old's childhood dog, who died in 2013) and "Babylon" — a sample of which was reportedly used in a 2019 commercial (below) for Gaga's recently launched Haus Laboratories cosmetics line — appearing on the collection as well.

In a recent interview with Paper magazine, Gaga confirmed she had recorded a duet with a major female pop star, with the resulting collaboration being a "celebration of all the tears" both women have experienced as public figures who've publicly battled with deep-seated trauma.

"I sat with her and we talked about our lives. It's two women having a conversation about how to keep going and how to be grateful for what you do," Gaga told the publication before revealing the lyrics "it's coming down on me, water like misery."

Chromatica's release was further preceded by the announcement of the accompanying Chromatica Ball world tour and the lead single "Stupid Love," the music video for which features Gaga leading various factions of alienesque residents as they battled for dominance on a fantastical planet — the same setting as the locale depicted on the album's stunning cover art.

"The reason I love working with her is you don’t know where you’re going next. Nobody knows what genre we’re going to take," Gaga's frequent choreographer Richy Jackson told EW about working with her on the "Stupid Love" visual. "I like that, because it’s challenging me and I can stay inspired and figure out new ideas for her to move and put together a show. It was time for this. I don’t think we’ve had pure pop in a long time. We’ve had urban pop and even hip-hop is now pop, but we haven’t had pop like this. It was time for this right now, point-blank, period."

Though Chromatica's initial April 10 debut date was pushed back indefinitely due to coronavirus concerns, Gaga (along with Global Citizen and the World Health Organization) last weekend spearheaded the Together at Home virtual concert event as a tribute to healthcare workers fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. The televised special featured appearances and/or performances by Gaga, The Rolling Stones, Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Oprah Winfrey, and more on top of raising nearly $128 million for first-responders and medical workers.

See the official Chromatica track list below.

"Chromatica I" "Alice" "Stupid Love" "Rain On Me" (with Ariana Grande) "Free Woman" "Fun Tonight" "Chromatica II" "911" "Plastic Doll" "Sour Candy" (with BLACKPINK) "Enigma" "Replay" "Chromatica III" "Sine From Above" (with Elton John) "1,000 Doves" "Babylon" "Love Me Right" (Target bonus track) "1,000 Doves" (piano demo) [Target bonus track] "Stupid Love" (Vitaclub Warehouse mix) [Target bonus track]

