Rina Sawayama confirms Lady Gaga duet on Chromatica remix album is 'in the works'

Rising pop star Rina Sawayama has joined Lady Gaga's Chromatica legacy.

In an interview at Tuesday's BRIT Awards, the 30-year-old singer confirmed that she's recorded vocals for the long-teased Chromatica remix album spearheaded by superstar Gaga producer BloodPop.

"The wish is on the internet, and I've done my bit, let's just say that. So, it's in the works. It's a song that was hard to sing with my new braces," Sawayama said in a Q&A video shared by Pop Crave, which BloodPop retweeted to his followers after the ceremony.

The interviewer pressed Sawayama to reveal which song she'd worked on, speculating — as many fans have — that the artist is featured on a revamped version of the "Alice" album opener.

"My s's are actually fine, it's my f's that are a bit weird, so I'll leave it you with that," Sawayama teased, but didn't back down when asked if it was actually fan-favorite track "Free Woman" that she recorded: "I don't know! There are a lot of f's in the song!"

Sawayama, who dropped her debut album to critical acclaim last year, further gushed over her appreciation for Gaga's music, saying that it's her "actual lifetime goal" to open for Gaga's postponed Chromatica Ball tour later this year, which many fans have speculated will not move forward amid the coronavirus pandemic despite no official announcement indicating a cancellation.

"I heard she knows about me, her team knows about me, so fingers crossed," Sawayama said. "I'll have to be wheeled out on a stretcher every night to do the show because I'll just be gagged!"

Earlier this week, Chromatica executive producer BloodPop, who released the dance track "Lucid" with Sawayama at the end of 2020, seemed to confirm that underground experimental artist Dorian Electra would be featured on a cut from the remix album after he retweeted a note from the latter referencing the gestation process.

Released in May 2020, Chromatica became Gaga's sixth chart-topping album and produced the hits "Stupid Love," "911," and "Rain On Me" — the latter of which featured pop superstar Ariana Grande and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. BloodPop first teased a remix album in April, asking fans to submit suggestions for who they'd like to see on the track list.

In a 2020 interview, BloodPop told EW he was working with Gaga to release the long-rumored version of "Babylon" that appeared in a 2019 commercial for the Haus Labs beauty line ("[It] will be released, so don't stress," he said) as they also weighed the possibility of releasing material the Oscar-winning musician created with late Scottish producer SOPHIE.

"We worked with SOPHIE very early on. [She was] the first collaborator of those sessions. Those days were fun," BloodPop told EW. "We set up six microphones and recorded [Gaga's] Lamborghini exhaust, and SOPHIE cut it up into samples. [Though they didn't make the album], we still plan to finish those songs and present something special within the Chromatica universe."

