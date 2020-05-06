Lady Gaga finally announces new Chromatica album release date

Gaga's sixth studio album had previously been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Chromatica type Music genre Pop

Let's try this one more time: Lady Gaga's new album Chromatica is coming (again)!

After the pop star previously postponed her upcoming sixth studio album (initially set for release on April 10) in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, she has finally confirmed the highly anticipated LP's new launch date.

"The journey continues," Gaga tweeted Wednesday alongside a photo of her traversing an apocalyptic environment. "You can officially join me on #Chromatica on May 29."

The album was preceded by lead single "Stupid Love" in February, the music video for which featured Gaga and several clans of color-coordinated backup dancers grooving across the project's namesake landscape clad in otherworldy attire.

"The reason I love working with her is you don’t know where you’re going next. Nobody knows what genre we’re going to take," Gaga's frequent choreographer Richy Jackson told EW about working with her on the "Stupid Love" video. "I like that, because it’s challenging me and I can stay inspired and figure out new ideas for her to move and put together a show. It was time for this. I don’t think we’ve had pure pop in a long time. We’ve had urban pop and even hip-hop is now pop, but we haven’t had pop like this. It was time for this right now, point-blank, period."

In place of Chromatica's original release window, Gaga (along with Global Citizen and the World Health Organization) helped organize the Together at Home virtual concert event as a tribute to healthcare workers fighting COVID-19 on the front lines. The televised special featured appearances and/or performances by Gaga, The Rolling Stones, Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Oprah Winfrey, and more on top of raising nearly $128 million for first-responders and medical workers.

Also joining Gaga for guest appearances on Chromatica — alongside producers and songwriters like BloodPop, Max Martin, Tchami, Boys Noize, BURNS, Justin Tranter, and more — are featured artists Ariana Grande, Korean pop group BLACKPINK, and singer-songwriter Elton John.

"I sat with her and we talked about our lives," Gaga previously told Paper magazine of "Rain On Me," her first vocal collaboration with Grande. "It's two women having a conversation about how to keep going and how to be grateful for what you do."

Though Chromatica is back on track, fans have speculated that Gaga will postpone her planned Chromatica Ball stadium tour slated to kick off in Paris in July and end stateside in August, though no official confirmation has come on that front.

Related content: