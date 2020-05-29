Gaga blasts off with Ariana Grande, Blackpink, Elton John, and more.

Chromatica is here: Listen to Lady Gaga's new album now

Chromatica type Music genre Pop

Hold on to your (pink) wigs and pack plenty of sour candies for the journey: The far-off land of Chromatica is finally accepting new citizens on behalf of its president, Lady Gaga.

Nearly seven years after the Oscar-winning pop star dropped her last full-on electronic-pop album, Gaga released her long-awaited sixth LP, Chromatica, on Friday morning, and was it ever worth the wait.

Among the 16 total tracks on the album's standard edition are singles "Stupid Love" and "Rain on Me" (the latter a collaboration with Ariana Grande), as well as the house-infused bop "Sour Candy" (with Korean girl group Blackpink). Chromatica also sees Gaga reuniting with songwriter Justin Tranter, who penned album cuts "Alice" and "911" after previously touring with Gaga as part of his band, Semi Precious Weapons, and later co-writing "Heal Me" for her A Star Is Born soundtrack.

Nestled between the album's relentless, retro-inspired dance beats (there are no downtempo ballads here) are three orchestral interludes Gaga arranged with musician Morgan Kibby (who releases solo music under the name White Sea). Gaga's Joanne producer BloodPop co-produced all the songs on the album, with extra behind-the-scenes contributions from Axwell, Boys Noize, Madeon, Burns, Skrillex, Liohn, Tchami, Max Martin, and more.

"The reason I love working with her is you don’t know where you’re going next. Nobody knows what genre we’re going to take," Gaga's longtime choreographer Richy Jackson previously told EW of the album's sonic direction. "I like that, because it’s challenging me and I can stay inspired and figure out new ideas for her to move and put together a show. It was time for this. I don’t think we’ve had pure pop in a long time. We’ve had urban pop and even hip-hop is now pop, but we haven’t had pop like this. It was time for this right now, point blank, period."

Listen to Chromatica in full above.

Related content: