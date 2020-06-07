Lady Gaga's Chromatica scores biggest female album debut of 2020

Gaga's sixth solo LP marks her sixth consecutive No. 1 album in the United States.

Massive first-week sales numbers are raining on Lady Gaga.

Mother Monster has scored her sixth consecutive No. 1 album with her latest studio set Chromatica, as the house-inspired LP moved 274,000 units for a first-place finish on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

The publication announced Sunday that Chromatica's debut is the biggest of the year for a female artist, and the fifth biggest of 2020 across all releases. Contributing to the first-week total, Chromatica sold 205,000 copies (including merchandise/album bundles and album/concert ticket packages), while streaming units totaled 65,000 (around 87.16 million on-demand streams of album's tracks, the largest for a pop album in 2020) and track sales adding a further 4,000 units to the grand total for the week ending June 4.

In scoring six No. 1 albums in nine years (2011's Born This Way, 2013's Artpop, 2014's Cheek to Cheek, 2016's Joanne, 2018's A Star Is Born, and Chromatica), Gaga has also broken the record for the fastest accumulation of six albums to reach the Billboard summit. The 34-year-old's total makes her one of only eight women to have achieved six No. 1 albums throughout their career, with the others being Beyoncé (six), Mariah Carey (six), Britney Spears (six), Taylor Swift (six), Janet Jackson (seven), Madonna (nine), and Barbra Streisand (11).

Chromatica was originally scheduled for release on April 10, though that date was pushed back to May 29 in the wake of the global coronavirus pandemic. Two singles preceded the album: February's "Stupid Love," which launched at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100, and May's "Rain on Me," a record-breaking collaboration with Ariana Grande that, in debuting at No. 1 on last week's chart, made Grande the first artist to have four singles premiere atop the ranking.

Other tracks on Chromatica — made with producers and songwriters including BloodPop, Burns, Justin Tranter, Max Martin, Rami Yacoub, and more — include the Blackpink-assisted "Sour Candy," liberation anthem "Free Woman," three orchestral interludes made in collaboration with White Sea, and "Sine From Above," an Axwell-produced duet with Elton John.

