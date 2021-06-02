Lady Gaga reschedules Chromatica Ball tour to summer 2022

Lady Gaga's global exodus to the world of Chromatica has been postponed yet again.

After Ticketmaster sent Gaga's Chromatica Ball tour ticket holders an email on Wednesday confirming that the tour had been rescheduled to next year, EW has confirmed through official channels that the performances will not take place in 2021.

"While some parts of the world are moving quickly to open up, others are not yet ready," Gaga said in a statement within the email. "So until we can confirm all global dates, we have to postpone The Chromatica Ball shows to the summer of 2022."

Ticketmaster has indicated that buyers should hang on to their current tickets as rescheduled dates are finalized. Refunds are currently not available, but will be at a future date.

Released in 2020, Chromatica debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, and produced two top-five hits: Lead single "Stupid Love" and the No. 1-bowing Ariana Grande collaboration "Rain On Me." The six-date accompanying tour was initially slated to visit arenas in Europe, the United States, and Canada throughout the summer of 2020, but was rescheduled to 2021 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Though the Chromatica Ball tour has been rescheduled, Gaga and producer BloodPop are working on a remix album featuring Rina Sawayama, Charli XCX, and more, in addition to a special 10-year anniversary edition of Born This Way, which will include reinterpretations of Gaga's classic songs performed by new artists.