Lady Gaga postpones Chromatica Ball tour over coronavirus pandemic

Lady Gaga's voyage to Chromatica has been temporarily grounded.

Originally slated to visit six stadiums across North America and Europe this summer, the Oscar winner's Chromatica Ball tour has been delayed to summer 2021 amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"We've been working hard to figure out the safest and soonest way to bring this show to you, but most importantly want everyone to be healthy and able to dance together at the shows as we always have," Gaga tweeted of the postponement.

The mini tour — which would've kicked off July 24 in Paris before ending on Aug. 19 in New Jersey — was initially announced in support of the 34-year-old's sixth solo album of the same name, which features collaborations with Ariana Grande, Korean girl group BLACKPINK, and legendary singer-songwriter Elton John spread across 16 standard-edition tracks.

Gaga's longtime choreographer Richy Jackson recently told EW he was busy working on concepts for the Chromatica Ball tour, including figuring out how to adapt the choreography from the music video for the album's lead single "Stupid Love."

"I usually change a lot of things but keep some things based on old material, but this song just came out, and everyone knows it from top to bottom, so this might be one I can’t touch or the fans will kill me because they spent all this time learning it!" he said. "I don’t know yet, but, today, I’m going to keep most of it because this is a dream. If she performs the song and everyone is out there hitting those steps, wouldn’t you just die?"

See the new Chromatica Ball tour dates below, and read EW's full breakdown of the album with its producers and songwriters here.

July 25, 2021 - Paris, FR (Stade De France)

July 30, 2021 - London, UK (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium)

Aug. 7, 2021 - Boston, MA (Fenway Park)

Aug. 16, 2021 - Toronto, ON (Rogers Centre)

Aug. 19, 2021 - East Rutherford, NJ (Metlife Stadium)

Aug. 27, 2021 - Chicago, IL (Wrigley Field)

