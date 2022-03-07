More than two years after announcing the Chromatica tour, Gaga will finally hit the road in support of the Grammy-winning album with a slew of new dates.

Rocket No. 9 is taking off to the planet Chromatica once again, as Lady Gaga finally rescheduled her highly anticipated Chromatica Ball tour dates more than two years after their initial announcement.

According to a tweet shared Monday by Gaga, the tour will now expand to 15 dates around the world, beginning July 17 and stretching through September 10.

Gaga initially announced the Chromatica Ball tour to coincide with the album's original rollout in 2020, though the coronavirus pandemic forced the global tour's postponement twice: once to the summer of 2021, and again to 2022.

Released in May of 2020, Chromatica debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, and produced two top-five hits: Lead single "Stupid Love" and the No. 1-bowing Ariana Grande collaboration "Rain On Me." To date, the House of Gucci actress has only promoted Chromatica with one televised concert performance at the 2020 MTV VMAs, where she took the stage with Grande to perform a medley of tunes from the album.

Lady Gaga Lady Gaga performs at the 2020 MTV VMAs | Credit: Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images

In addition to the Chromatica Ball, album producer BloodPop previously told EW the team behind the studio set has also worked on continuing the Chromatica era in different ways — including a potential rollout of unreleased songs recorded during the LP's early sessions.

"We worked with SOPHIE very early on. [She was] the first collaborator of those sessions," he told EW shortly after the album's release, referencing late Scottish producer SOPHIE's contributions to the gestation cycle. "Those days were fun. We set up six microphones and recorded [Gaga's] Lamborghini exhaust, and SOPHIE cut it up into samples. [Though they didn't make the album], we still plan to finish those songs and present something special within the Chromatica universe."

See the full list of rescheduled Chromatica Ball tour dates on Gaga's website.

