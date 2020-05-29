Lady Gaga cancels Chromatica album listening party following protests over George Floyd's death

Chromatica type Music genre Pop

Lady Gaga has canceled her Chromatica album listening party in the wake of protests over George Floyd's death after now-fired Minneapolis police officer Derek Michael Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck. On Friday, Chauvin was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter, and three other officers involved in the incident were fired on Tuesday. Protests are ongoing around the country.

"As much as I want to listen to Chromatica together as a global group of kindness punks right now, our kindness is needed for the world today," Gaga wrote in a tweet on Friday. "I’m going to postpone our listening session right now and encourage you all to take this time to register to vote and raise your voice."

She then followed with another tweet. "I’m so glad the album is bringing you some joy, because that’s what I always wanted it to do," she says. "We’ll reschedule this very soon."

Related content: