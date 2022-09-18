"I'll see you the next time I'm on stage," Gaga said through tears in a video she shared after canceling the final Chromatica Ball show early due to lightning in Miami.

Lady Gaga breaks down after canceling concert in severe storm: 'Chromatica will never be over'

Lady Gaga addressed fans through tears after stopping her final Chromatica Ball tour stop short Saturday in Miami amid a violent storm that passed through the area.

After the show concluded early, the pop icon shared a video to Instagram early Sunday, in which she broke down while revealing more information about the show's abrupt end.

Gaga said that she "tried to finish the show" at the city's (partially outdoor) Hard Rock Stadium venue, but "lightning striking right down to the ground so close" to the venue forced her to nix the final two songs: The appropriately titled "Rain on Me" featuring Ariana Grande and Top Gun: Maverick soundtrack tune "Hold My Hand."

"Look, I know that, for a really long time, I've always wanted to be that hardcore bad bitch, but what I really want is to also be responsible and loving, and I don't know what I would do if anything happened to anybody in the audience or to any member of my crew, my band, my dancers," Gaga said in the video. "I'm sorry that we didn't get to do the epic performance of 'Rain on Me' in the rain, but what's more worth it to me is life."

The 36-year-old also referenced the complicated circumstances regarding the cancellation of her prior Joanne world tour, which she was forced to cut short in February 2018 after experiencing body pain due to fibromyalgia. A labral tear in Gaga's right hip previously led to the cancellation of her Born This Way tour in 2013. She subsequently underwent surgery and a months-long recovery process before returning to tour her Artpop album the following year.

"It took so much of my heart to get back to a place where I can perform and be healthy, and I hope you know that part of why I decided not to finish the show was because I am healthy, and it's a healthy decision for all of you and for myself as well," Gaga continued. "I love you and, yes, I'd rather be dry, but, we're all alive, so, go home and be safe. I'll see you the next time I'm on stage. Until then, Chromatica will never be over, because Chromatica is about healing and Chromatica is about knowing that you're enough. And I feel like enough tonight, even though I didn't get to finish. I really feel like enough, so, thank you for giving me that."

Before the show was canceled outright, a fan video shot inside the venue showed attendees — who waited for the show to resume while under cover inside the stadium — singing the lyrics to "Rain on Me" before a large bolt of lightning struck in close proximity.

The upcoming Joker: Folie à Deux movie star's Chromatica Ball tour marked one of her shortest concert series to date with only 20 global performances, though the Aug. 11 show at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey drew the largest crowd the New York City native has ever performed for in the United States outside of her 2017 Super Bowl LI halftime show set at the NRG Stadium in Houston.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 10: Lady Gaga performs onstage during The Chromatica Ball Tour at Dodger Stadium on September 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for Live Nation) Lady Gaga performing at the Chromatica Ball tour | Credit: Jeff Kravitz/Getty for Live Nation

Released in May 2020, Chromatica debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, while "Rain on Me" became Gaga's fifth No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100 that same year.

In an interview for her 2021 movie House of Gucci, Gaga teased to EW that she's "thinking" about her next music moves.

"There's always music in my heart, in the works. It's just about [asking], 'What will it be?'" she explained. "I'm not ready to answer that yet. But what I will say is that... I'm always thinking about music. It just comes out in different forms."

Watch Gaga address fans after canceling her final Chromatica Ball tour stop in the video above.

