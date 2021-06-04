Hear every queer cover on Lady Gaga's Born This Way 10th anniversary album

Listen to Orville Peck do "Born This Way," Big Freedia tackle "Judas," and more LGBTQIA+ artists and allies join Gaga's official Born This Way re-release.

Born This Way type Music genre Pop

Lady Gaga is rebirthing Born This Way as an even gayer album in celebration of the iconic LP's 10-year anniversary.

Mother Monster has announced she will re-release her signature 2011 album — which launched the titular No. 1 single and sold over 1 million copies across its first week of release — with reimagined versions of her classic songs performed by artists from the LGBTQIA+ community and their staunch allies.

Orville Peck, Lady Gaga 2011, Big Freedia Credit: Erika Goldring/FilmMagic; Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic; Paras Griffin/Getty Images

So far, bounce legend Big Freedia dropped a groovy cover of the album's second single "Judas," while country-pop star Orville Peck later unveiled a cover of Gaga's own "Born This Way (The Country Road Version)," which initially dropped after the original album's debut. Below, EW has compiled all of the Born This Way covers for your Pride month listening pleasure. Listen to the existing versions ahead, and stay tuned as more new songs are added as Gaga drops them prior to the revamped album's June 18 release date.

"Born This Way (The Country Road Version)" by Orville Peck

"Judas" by Big Freedia

