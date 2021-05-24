The city also presented Mother Monster with a new mural for Born This Way Day.

West Hollywood gives Lady Gaga key to the city in celebration of 10-year anniversary of Born This Way

Lady Gaga's second album, Born This Way, celebrated its 10th anniversary this past weekend. In commemoration, the city of West Hollywood, Calif. named May 23 Born This Way Day and unveiled a street painting on Robertson Blvd. as a tribute to both the album and the ways it has inspired the LGBTQ community over the years.

"Thank you for encouraging us to love ourselves and be proud!" West Hollywood Mayor Lindsey P. Horvath told Gaga as she presented the pop superstar with a key to the city at the ceremony on Sunday and revealed the street mural, which was emblazoned with the album's title in the colors of the LGBTQ Pride flag.

Bobby Campbell, City of West Hollywood Mayor Lindsey P. Horvath, Lady Gaga and David Cooley pose on stage as "Born This Way Day" Lady Gaga celebrates 'Born This Way Day' in West Hollywood. | Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

This weekend also marked the kickoff of the One City One Pride LGBTQ Arts Festival in West Hollywood, which runs from Harvey Milk Day, Saturday, through June 30, the end of Pride month there.

This is just the beginning of the Pride-adjacent celebrations for Born This Way's anniversary. Over the next month, Gaga will roll out other new surprises, including a special collection of songs from the album reimagined by prominent LGBTQ artists, as well as various other partnerships, products, and merchandise. The Born This Way Foundation is also working closely with New York and Youth Pride, sending donations to assist LGBTQ centers across the United States with their upcoming Pride celebrations.

Gaga wasn't the only one to celebrate a big album this past weekend. Alicia Keys just feted the 20th anniversary of her debut studio album, Songs in A Minor, in a special performance at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday night.