Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande slay their pain on new banger 'Rain on Me'

Chromatica type Music genre Pop

Confirmed: God is actually two women.

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande are taking fans to sonic heaven by revisiting their public battles through traumatic hell in the therapeutic banger "Rain on Me," which dropped Friday as the second single (following February's "Stupid Love") from Gaga's forthcoming album Chromatica.

"I didn't ask for a free ride. I only asked you to show me a real good time. I never asked for the rain fall, at least I showed up you showed me nothing at all," Gaga sings over the song's initial verses before her vocals soar over the chorus: "It's coming down on me, water like misery. It's coming down on me. I'm ready: Rain on me."

Grande joins midway through the song, singing: "Living in a world where no one's innocent, oh, but at least we tried. Gotta live my truth, not keep it bottled in so I don't lose my mind. I can feel it on my skin: teardrops on my face. Let it wash away my sins."

The song's final chorus explodes with both divas belting, "I hear the thunder coming down, won't you rain on me," over the tune's high-energy dance production, which Gaga previously revealed was a "celebration of all the tears" both have experienced.

"I sat with her and we talked about our lives," Gaga told Paper magazine of the collaboration. "It's two women having a conversation about how to keep going and how to be grateful for what you do."

Though Chromatica is back on track, fans have also speculated that Gaga will postpone her planned Chromatica Ball stadium tour slated to kick off in Paris in July and end Stateside in August, though no official confirmation has come on that front.

Listen to "Rain on Me" above.

Related content: