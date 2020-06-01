Grande becomes the first person to debut four songs at No. 1

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande's 'Rain on Me' breaks record with No. 1 debut

Chromatica type Music genre Pop

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande have stormed the American charts.

The pair's new collaboration, "Rain on Me" — an upbeat banger about embracing past trauma — has debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming Gaga's fifth and Grande's fourth song to reach the chart's top position.

Grande has also broken a record as the only person to have four songs debut at No. 1 on the domestic chart, just two weeks after her Justin Bieber duet "Stuck With U" debuted atop the publication's weekly song ranking, while Gaga has now attained No. 1 singles in three different decades (the '00s, the '10s, and the '20s) — including two that have debuted at No. 1.

Across its first week of release, "Rain on Me" rose to the No. 1 position after tallying 31.4 million streams, commanding an audience of 11.1 million on radio, and moving 72,000 paid digital downloads. Following February's "Stupid Love," the song is the second single from Gaga's new album, Chromatica, which dropped Friday and is tracking to top the Billboard 200 albums chart next week.

Listen to "Rain on Me" above, and stream Chromatica in full here.

