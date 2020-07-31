EW has confirmed the pair were set to appear at the event featuring RuPaul's Drag Race queens.

A source close to the production tells us the pair were to make an unannounced arrival during the traveling concert's set at the Rose Bowl, though growing concerns over the Chainsmokers' apparent lack of coronavirus precautions at a recent performance in the Hamptons led to the gig being nixed.

Gaga and Grande released their first collaborative single in May — the house-influenced banger "Rain on Me" — as the second single from the former's sixth studio album Chromatica. Both the song and its parent album went on to debut at No. 1 on their respective Billboard charts, while the tune's accompanying music video was ultimately nominated for multiple MTV VMAs earlier this week — including in the Video of the Year category.

If their Drive 'N Drag appearance had proceeded, it would have marked the first time the women united in person to perform "Rain on Me" since its release.

Page Six was first to report the news Thursday night. Representatives for both Gaga and Grande did not immediately respond to EW's request for confirmation. Voss Events' Drive 'N Drag tour — which features a roster of RuPaul's Drag Race queens like Aquaria, Jaida Essence Hall, and Vanessa Vanjie Mateo performing socially distanced, drive-in numbers for attendees — continues now through Aug. 23, hitting Chicago, Seattle, and the Washington, D.C., area before it wraps.

