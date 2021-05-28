Lady Gaga unveils 10th anniversary edition of Born This Way featuring song covers by LGBTQ artists
Listen to Big Freedia's version of 'Judas' now.
It's a big year for fans of Lady Gaga. While Little Monsters have so far been busy bringing ARTPOP back to the charts and making Oreos inspired by Chromatica, 2021 also marks the 10th anniversary of Gaga's seminal album Born This Way. Earlier this month she received a key to the city of West Hollywood, as the album's title was emblazoned on the street in rainbow Pride flag colors.
That's far from the end of the anniversary celebrations, though. Gaga announced on her Twitter account Friday that the album is being reissued as Born This Way The Tenth Anniversary, a special edition that includes a special second disc "of reimagined versions of #BornThisWay songs by incredible artists who both represent and advocate for the LGBTQIA+ community," Gaga wrote.
The first of these cover tracks, "Judas" by Big Freedia, is available now. Listen to it above as we wait for more to come.
