Lady Gaga has reportedly already filmed a music video for '911'

Chromatica type Music genre Pop

Get those emergency contacts on speed-dial for impending pop music panic: Lady Gaga has filmed a music video for Chromatica track "911."

"Freedom for me is when I can go to the darkest part of my heart, visit things that are hard and then leave them behind,” Gaga said, referencing a stark revisit to the mindset she was in when she wrote the song, which contains references to inner turmoil and her use of antipsychotic medication. “Give them to the world, and spin all the pain into a puddle of gold."

Last month, Gaga performed the song — the orchestral prelude to which went viral on TikTok after the album's release — as part of a three-track medley during the 2020 MTV VMAs, leading many fans to speculate that the song was indeed the next single off Chromatica. During a recent interview, Gaga's "911" collaborator Madeon seemed to confirm the song was the album's next proper release, though he later walked back his comments.

"[Medication] is not fun to talk about for most people, but it’s a very real part of modern life for those who need it. This was her truth and she wanted to write about it even though she knew it would be painful to 'go there,'" producer BloodPop previously told EW about working on "911" with Gaga. " ['911'] hit me particularly hard as well because at the time I had to get on medication for OCD and depression for the first time in my life."

A representative did not immediately return EW's request for confirmation that "911" is the next single from Chromatica. Read Billboard's full interview here, which also touches on how coronavirus altered Gaga's plans for a massive Chromatica promo cycle, her love for Fiona Apple, and more.

Related content: