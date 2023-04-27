L.A. rapper MoneySign Suede dies in prison of suspected homicide

His 2021 music video for "Back to the Bag" has more than 7 million views on YouTube.

Jaime Brugada, a.k.a the rapper known as MoneySign Suede, has died in a California prison, the Department of Corrections announced on Thursday. Officials are investigating the death as a homicide. Brugada was 22 years old.

"At approximately 9:55 p.m. on April 25, correctional officers responded when Brugada was not accounted for in his cell after a regular institutional count," reads a statement from the Department of Corrections. "During a search he was found unresponsive in another area of the housing unit with injuries consistent with a homicide."

Brugada was transported to an on-site medical facility, where he was pronounced dead at 10 p.m.

The late rapper MoneySign Suede

The rapper, whose 2021 video "Back to the Bag" has more than 7 million views on YouTube, was sentenced to a total of three years in prison last December for two gun-related convictions.

Brugada's attorney, Nicholas Rosenberg, told NBC News, "There's an investigation, but at this point the motive remains unknown. Suede was a very popular guy, very mild-mannered. Everybody loved him."

Rosenberg's office did not immediately respond to EW's request for further comment.