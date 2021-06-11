Pop queens unite as Kylie Minogue drops disco-pumping cover of Lady Gaga's 'Marry the Night'

Minogue and Gaga giving their fans what they want.

Pride Month just keeps on giving as two gay icons of pop music, Kylie Minogue and Lady Gaga, joined forces to give the people everything they want.

Minogue covered Gaga's 2011 Born This Way jam "Marry the Night," and it was released unto the world on Friday.

The new disco-fueled jam was recorded for Born This Way Reimagined, a new album of covers to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Gaga's 2011 album. The collection will also include Big Freedia on "Judas" and Orville Peck on "Born This Way (The Country Road Version)."

But back to Minogue. The "Marry the Night" cover dropped on YouTube last week, but now it's available to listen on music streaming services, including Apple Music and Spotify.

"Hey @ladygaga what are you doing tonight?" Minogue tweeted in anticipation of the surprise drop.

Born This Way Reimagined will be released in full on June 18.

Listen to "Marry the Night" in the player above.