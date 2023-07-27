The "Padam Padam" singer has officially signed on for a series of concerts starting this November at the Venetian.

If you can't get Kylie Minogue out of your head, then start booking your trip to Las Vegas.

On Thursday, the Australian pop diva officially announced she's signed up for a set of shows at the Venetian hotel's new cabaret-style nightclub, Voltaire, starting November 4. The venue seats "around 1,000," per a Venetian exec.

"Today is the day where it all becomes, beautifully real," said Minogue at the Los Angeles event announcing her residency. Adding that she and the Vegas resort have been "living with this" for "close to three years." "So to finally be able to say, yes, I am doing a show in Vegas and to be at Voltaire at the Venetian Resort, it's just, it's such a good match. And, yeah, I couldn't be more excited."

Minogue's first City of Sin residency, tickets for which go on sale August 3, comes as she prepares to release her 16th studio album, Tension, which has already made a splash with song-of-the-summer contender "Padam Padam."

"The spirit of Voltaire is one of pure, authentic fun. It's one I resonate with as a pop artist. My new album Tension is all about the space where the intimate and universal come together and Voltaire represents just that," the singer further shared in a statement. "The creative team has designed an environment where people can get up and dance at their tables and revel in the night – that's what my music is for."

This will be the singer's first series of concerts since the end of her Golden Tour shows in 2019, which promoted her 2018 album Golden — though she performed some hits from her 2020 album Disco at World Pride in Sydney earlier this year.

"Even grown-ups need to have fun. Grown-ups can dance like they're still 17," Minogue told EW ahead of releasing Disco, which she described as disco for adults. "There's drive to be successful and do good things, but to reach people and connect them, it means something. I wanted more of that."

